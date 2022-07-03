Home / India News / Amarnath Yatra: L-G orders movement of trucks carrying fruits, veggies
india news

Amarnath Yatra: L-G orders movement of trucks carrying fruits, veggies

J&K police issued an advisory saying that the trucks loaded with fresh perishable items should reach Jakheni Naka or Qazigund Naka on the national highway before 2pm
The 43-day pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath in the Himalayas began on June 30 (HT file picture)
The 43-day pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath in the Himalayas began on June 30 (HT file picture)
Published on Jul 03, 2022 07:42 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Amid protests by fruit growers over stopping their trucks on Srinagar Jammu National Highway owing to the movement of Amarnath pilgrims, the government on Sunday said directions have been issued to facilitate the movement.

J&K police issued an advisory saying that the trucks loaded with fresh perishable items should reach Jakheni Naka or Qazigund Naka on the national highway before 2pm and they will be parked separately and will be given preference when traffic is released.

Also Read:Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath pilgrims

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the administration was trying to facilitate the movement of people carrying perishable goods as well as tourists amid the ongoing yatra.

“From today, the traffic system will improve. Orders have been passed that the vegetables and fruits moving out of the valley should go at an unhindered pace. They will only be stopped when the pilgrim convoy comes from Jammu or leaves from here. For the rest of the time, they will be allowed to move,” Sinha said.

On Saturday, fruit growers at Asia’s largest fruit mandi, Sopore, held a protest against the security forces for stopping their trucks on the national highway resulting in damage to the fruits.

Since the start of Amarnath Yatra, fruit traders alleged that not only trucks are stopped but drivers are also harassed.

The LG said that security forces have coordinated in a better way for the yatra security.

“And the results are that we have one of the best arrangements regarding security in place,” he said.

The 43-day pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath in the Himalayas began on June 30 as the pilgrimage resumed after two years.

A three-level security has been laid to ensure smooth pilgrimage for the yatris on the entire route including mountains in the south and central Kashmir.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out