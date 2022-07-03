Amarnath Yatra: L-G orders movement of trucks carrying fruits, veggies

Amid protests by fruit growers over stopping their trucks on Srinagar Jammu National Highway owing to the movement of Amarnath pilgrims, the government on Sunday said directions have been issued to facilitate the movement.

J&K police issued an advisory saying that the trucks loaded with fresh perishable items should reach Jakheni Naka or Qazigund Naka on the national highway before 2pm and they will be parked separately and will be given preference when traffic is released.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the administration was trying to facilitate the movement of people carrying perishable goods as well as tourists amid the ongoing yatra.

“From today, the traffic system will improve. Orders have been passed that the vegetables and fruits moving out of the valley should go at an unhindered pace. They will only be stopped when the pilgrim convoy comes from Jammu or leaves from here. For the rest of the time, they will be allowed to move,” Sinha said.

On Saturday, fruit growers at Asia’s largest fruit mandi, Sopore, held a protest against the security forces for stopping their trucks on the national highway resulting in damage to the fruits.

Since the start of Amarnath Yatra, fruit traders alleged that not only trucks are stopped but drivers are also harassed.

The LG said that security forces have coordinated in a better way for the yatra security.

“And the results are that we have one of the best arrangements regarding security in place,” he said.

The 43-day pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath in the Himalayas began on June 30 as the pilgrimage resumed after two years.

A three-level security has been laid to ensure smooth pilgrimage for the yatris on the entire route including mountains in the south and central Kashmir.