Amazon employee in Andhra Pradesh suffers cardiac arrest in midst of wedding, dies

ByHT News Desk
Nov 22, 2024 07:40 AM IST

Vamsi is seen handing over a gift to the couple on stage, surrounded by cheering guests, when he suddenly begins to lose his balance.

A wedding in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool was briefly interrupted when a man collapsed from a cardiac arrest while greeting the bride and groom, reported NDTV.

Representational image: A wedding in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, was briefly interrupted when a man collapsed from a cardiac arrest
Representational image: A wedding in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, was briefly interrupted when a man collapsed from a cardiac arrest(UttarandhraNow/X)

A video of the incident captures the man, identified as Vamsi, handing over a gift to the couple on stage, surrounded by cheering guests, when he suddenly began to lose his balance.

Also Read: 12-year-old suffers cardiac arrest cause of chroming, a dangerous and viral social media trend

Vamsi, a young man working with Amazon in Bengaluru, had travelled to Penumada village in Kurnool to attend his friend's wedding. As the groom started to unwrap the gift he had presented, Vamsi started leaning towards the left. People near him caught him from falling.

Also Read: Nagpur: IT giant's employee dies of cardiac arrest in office washroom

Vamsi was then taken to the Dhone City Government Hospital, where doctors confirmed his death due to a cardiac arrest. In fact, according to medical experts, the cases of young people dying due to cardiac arrests in gyms and other unexpected places have risen.

Also Read: Young pilot's death due to cardiac arrest: Experts on reasons behind poor heart health in young

Dr Ravi Gupta, consultant cardiologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, cited diabetes, sedentary lifestyle, air pollution, stress, heavy workouts, and steroids as major factors contributing to the phenomenon of increasing heart attacks among the youth.

Dr Gupta told NDTV that Indians are genetically prone to developing heart attacks, and the adoption of the a western lifestyle has further increased this risk.

Recently, a 49-year-old teacher passed away due to a cardiac arrest while teaching at a panchayat union middle school in Sundapur, Tamil Nadu as well.

The government school teacher, Antony Gerald, suddenly felt chest pain, sat down, and collapsed while conducting a class for fourth-grade students, reported news agency PTI.

