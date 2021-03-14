Ambani security scare case: Innova car seized by NIA belongs to Mumbai Police, claims report

The white Innova car which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seized on Saturday night in connection with its probe into the Ambani security scare incident belongs to the crime branch of the Mumbai Police, news agency ANI reported, quoting a Mumbai Police official. This Innova was seen tailing the explosive-laden Scorpio which was found parked near Antilia on the day of the incident.

The white Innova was seen at 1.20am at Mulund toll naka; reached Carmichael road at 2.18am. Around 3.05am, it was seen going back from Mulund toll towards Thane.

According to a Mumbai police official, the Innova, having Tardeo RTO's registration number 'MH 01 ZA 403' and 'Police' written on its rear windshield, was brought to the NIA's office on Pedder Road with the help of a towing van, PTI reported.

On Saturday night, NIA arrested assistant police inspector Sachin Waze after questioning him for 12 hours about his alleged connection with the Scorpio.

The Innova Car seized & in possession of NIA belongs to Mumbai Police Crime Branch. 4 members of CIU (2 drivers and 2 officers) were also called by NIA. They have come to join the investigation: Mumbai Police official — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2021





The case has been handed over to the NIA after the mysterious death of Mansukh Hiran, who claimed that the Scorpio belonged to him and was stolen a week before February 26. After Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 6, his wife claimed that Hiran had given the SUV to Waze in November and it was returned to Hiran in the first week of February.

NIA taking over the case and the subsequent arrest of Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze drew severe criticism from Shiv Sena. Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the transfer of the probe to NIA amounts to demoralising the Mumbai Police and creating instability in Maharashtra.

