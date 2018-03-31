 Ambedkar statue vandalised in UP’s Siddhartnagar, locals demand action | india news | Hindustan Times
Ambedkar statue vandalised in UP’s Siddhartnagar, locals demand action

Police said the statue is being replaced and a case has been lodged against unidentified persons.

india Updated: Mar 31, 2018 13:54 IST
Police said efforts are on to identify those behind the incident.
Police said efforts are on to identify those behind the incident.(HT File Photo/Representative image)

Unidentified people vandalised the statue of BR Ambedkar in Gohaniya village, triggering protests by locals, police said on Saturday.

The statue was found damaged in the morning. Soon locals gathered at the spot and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

The statue is being replaced and a case has been lodged against unidentified persons, superintendent of police Dr Dharamvir said.

Efforts are on to identify those behind the incident, he said.

Domariyaganj MLA, Raghvendra Pratap Singh, who rushed to the village soon after the incident, alleged that it was a conspiracy hatched by the Samajwadi Party and the BSP and the culprits will not be spared.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit the district on April 2.

