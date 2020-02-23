e-paper
Americans lost in Rajaji National Park rescued by Uttarakhand cops

The rescued men were identified as Ethan, 39, Tobias John, 42 and Mark Andrew, 43.

india Updated: Feb 23, 2020 22:26 IST
Kalyan Das
Kalyan Das
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
All three US citizens were rescued from the forest after a seven-hour-long search operation.
All three US citizens were rescued from the forest after a seven-hour-long search operation.
         

Three American citizens who were lost in Rajaji National Park near Dehradun were rescued in a seven hour-long operation on Sunday said police.

Arun Mohan Joshi, deputy inspector general (DIG) Dehradun, said police launched a search and rescue operation after the forest department officials informed it about the three Americans who went inside the park after parking their vehicle, but didn’t return.

“Given the the seriousness of the matter, we immediately deputed a police team to search the three US citizens. The team continued their search for over seven hours in the jungles before spotting them on Sunday morning,” said Joshi.

The DIG said they told police that they were staying with their families at a guest house in Mussoorie.

“On Saturday, they were on their way to Rishikesh when they decided to park their vehicle en route and visit the forests of Rajaji National Park near Dehradun. However, they lost their way due to darkness and couldn’t return,” said Joshi.

Their parked car was seen by locals and forest officials, who then informed the local Clement Town police station of the city.

All three foreigners expressed their gratitude to police for rescuing them, said Joshi.

