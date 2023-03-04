Home / India News / Amid bird flu scare, Jharkhand health minister says he eats more chicken

Amid bird flu scare, Jharkhand health minister says he eats more chicken

ByKanishka Singharia
Mar 04, 2023 06:44 PM IST

Barely a week after the disease in Bokaro district led to the culling of 4,000 chickens and ducks, a bird flu outbreak was reported in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Friday

Amid rising concern over outbreak of bird flu in Jharkhand, the eastern state's health minister Banna Gupta, on Saturdy made a bizarre remark by stating that he “eats more chicken when bird flu infection spreads”. The minister said: “There is nothing to panic, I eat more chicken when bird flu infection spreads, all you need to do is heat it well while cooking,”.

Jharkhand's health minister Banna Gupta.(ANI Photo )
Jharkhand’s health minister Banna Gupta.(ANI Photo )

While speaking to news agency ANI, Gupta further assured people not to panic, as he said that the health department is closely working with the animal husbandry team, and they will make sure that no one suffers by it.

Barely a week after the disease in Bokaro district led to the culling of 4,000 chickens and ducks, a bird flu outbreak was reported in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Friday. H5N1, a type of avian influenza virus, was confirmed among poultry in Ranchi.

The Centre has directed the Jharkhand government to take immediate measures including declaration of infected and surveillance areas, restricting access to infected premises, destruction of birds, disposal of dead birds and infected material.

Meanwhile, director, state animal husbandry, Chandan Kumar has asked the officials to identify birds for culling by declaring areas within a 1 km radius of the epicentre as the affected zone. Areas within a 10 km radius will be declared as surveillance zone.

Symptoms of the infection among humans include severe upper back pain, fever, cough, shortness of breath, cold and blood in the sputum.

