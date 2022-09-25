Home / India News / Amid buzz over new Rajasthan CM, why a minister raised concerns

Amid buzz over new Rajasthan CM, why a minister raised concerns

Published on Sep 25, 2022 03:08 PM IST

Amid all the talk of Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor emerging as front-runners for the post, Rahul Gandhi this week yet again reminded about the rule at a presser while he leads the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Ahead of a crucial meeting of the Congress legislative party (CLP) at Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence on Sunday evening, speculation is rife about the leadership change the state is expected to see soon. Gehlot earlier this week confirmed that he would be contesting the polls for the presidential election of the grand old party. If he wins, he would have to resign as Rajasthan's chief minister in view of the Congress’s “one party, one post” rule.

However, apart from the presidential polls and new chief minister for the state, concerns are also being raised about the assembly elections in Rajasthan due for next year.

"Ashok Gehlot should be taken in loop (in deciding the next chief minister) so that we can again form the government in 2023. It's regrettable how some people who broke discipline are considered for the post," Rajasthan minister Dr. Subhash Garg told news agency ANI hours before the meeting.

"Everyone will accept whatever the Congress high-command decides, but they should remember how two years ago, there was a conspiracy in alliance with BJP to topple the state government... they should keep in mind people who think along the lines of party ideology and keep unity," he added, referring to Sachin Pilot's rebellion in 2020 against Gehlot. Pilot's name is doing rounds as the next potential successor of Gehlot.

"Hope nothing goes down as it did in Punjab. All these talks (of naming Sachin Pilot the CM) should happen if the CM is announced as the next party chief," Garg furher said.

Last year, the Congress infighting in Punjab had gone ugly amid Navjot Singh Sidhu's constant attacks on Amarinder Singh, who had later ended his association of decades with the Congress and had quit as the chief minister months before elections. He has now joined the BJP.

(With inputs from ANI)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

