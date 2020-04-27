e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Amid Covid-19 crisis, senior bureaucrat Amit Khare returns to helm I&B ministry

Amid Covid-19 crisis, senior bureaucrat Amit Khare returns to helm I&B ministry

This is the second time that the Jharkhand-cadre 1985-batch IAS officer will work at the helm of the I&B ministry. He had occupied the position before being made Secretary (School Education) in the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD).

india Updated: Apr 27, 2020 20:38 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Amandeep Shukla
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
On Monday, Amit Khare took charge of the I&B ministry in the afternoon and met all the key officers.
On Monday, Amit Khare took charge of the I&B ministry in the afternoon and met all the key officers.(FILE PHOTO.)
         

Senior IAS officer Amit Khare on Monday took charge as the secretary of the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) ministry, a vital move, as the government is increasingly focussing on adopting the right communication strategy as the country prepares to move into the next phase in the battle against coronavirus.

This is the second time that the Jharkhand-cadre 1985-batch IAS officer will work at the helm of the I&B ministry. He had occupied the position before being made Secretary (School Education) in the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD). At present, Khare also holds charge as Secretary (Higher Education) in the HRD ministry.

On Monday, Khare took charge of the ministry in the afternoon and met all the key officers.

The return of the veteran officer to the I&B ministry, which decides the Union government’s communication outreach, is important as the government has been trying to spread awareness about the tough decisions it has been forced to take following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been at the forefront of this information outreach as he has repeatedly made television addresses and held interactions to communicate the government’s perspective on the situation.

On Sunday, in his Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi had once again focussed on coronavirus and warned against any complacency.

With the government focussing on hotspots and devising different strategies for different districts depending upon their situation, the I&B ministry is also working to tweak its strategy to localized needs, which considering the diversity is a challenge.

Another challenge that the ministry has been facing is the unending stream of fake news and untruths that have swamped social media sites.

The appointment of Khare also comes at a time when the media, be it newspapers, broadcasters or the cinema industry have all been hit hard. Representatives of these sectors have repeatedly approached the government about the adverse impact their advertisement revenues as well as circulation mechanisms have suffered.

In an order on Sunday, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by the prime minister made several key changes including bringing Khare into the I&B ministry in place of Ravi Mittal, who has been made secretary sports. CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal has been made School Education secretary in the HRD ministry, a charge Khare held.

tags
top news
‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Singapore, Kuwait record highest number of Indian Covid-19 cases
Singapore, Kuwait record highest number of Indian Covid-19 cases
HD Kumaraswamy demands Covid-19 tax on ‘super rich’ to offset economic losses
HD Kumaraswamy demands Covid-19 tax on ‘super rich’ to offset economic losses
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Therapy, jobs, recipes: That’ what India is searching for on Google
Therapy, jobs, recipes: That’ what India is searching for on Google
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
Covid-19 death rate is worse in some states: Vikram Chandra breaks it down
Covid-19 death rate is worse in some states: Vikram Chandra breaks it down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus lockdownCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiHrithik RoshanRajasthan Covid-19 CasesTelangana COVID-19 CasesGujarat Covid-19 casesKanika Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper