Amid India-China stand-off, Army chief Gen Naravane visits Ladakh

Over the weekend, Indian troops have strengthened their positions on the heights along the southern bank of Pangong Tso.

india Updated: Sep 03, 2020 18:11 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
The situation in eastern Ladakh remains tense and both India and China reinforcing their positions by deploying more troops.
The situation in eastern Ladakh remains tense and both India and China reinforcing their positions by deploying more troops.(HT PHOTO)
         

Amid the stand-off with China at Pangong Tso, Indian Army chief General MM Naravane began a visit to Ladakh on Thursday to take stock of the situation, defence officials said.

“Army chief General MM Narvane reached Ladakh on Thursday on a two-day visit. He will take stock of the situation and operational preparedness of the troops”, said a Defence official.

General Narvane’s visit assumes significance after the Indian Army thwarted an attempt by the Chinese army to transgress into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near the southern bank of Pangong Tso in Ladakh on the intervening night of August 29 and 30.

Over the weekend, Indian troops have strengthened their positions on the heights along the southern bank of Pangong Tso.

The situation in eastern Ladakh remains tense and both the countries have reinforced their positions by deploying more troops and military hardware

Meanwhile,  Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria of the Indian Air Force (IAF) visited frontline air bases in Eastern Air Command (EAC) on Wednesday, a defence spokesperson said.

“On arrival at the bases in Eastern Air Command the Chief of Air Staff was received by respective Air Officers Commanding who apprised him of the readiness state and operational preparedness of the combat units under their command. He also met and interacted with air warriors serving in these units during the course of his visit,” the spokesperson said.

“He lauded the focused efforts by the station personnel towards maintaining proficiency in all roles envisaged and urged them to continue performing their duty with due diligence,” the spokesperson said.

