Amid Iran's missile attacks, India urges its citizens in Israel to ‘exercise caution’

The Indian embassy in Israel on Tuesday issued an advisory to all the Indian citizens in wake of the conflict in the Middle East.



In an X post, the Indian embassy asked all the Indian citizens to remain vigilant and adhere to safety protocols issued by the local authorities.



“Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals,” the embassy said.



The embassy has also issued helpline numbers for the Indian nationals staying in the conflict-hit country. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said a missile attack under way against Israel on October 1 was in response to the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah last week as well as that of the Hamas leader. (AFP)

There are about 18,000 Indian citizens in Israel, primarily caregivers employed by Israeli elders to take care of them, diamond traders, I.T. professionals and students, the embassy website stated.



On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on the prevailing crisis in the Middle East.



Stating that terrorism has no place in the world, Modi had said,"It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages. India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability."

Iran fires missiles at Israel

The Middle East conflict intensified after Iran fired several ballistic missiles at Israel, days after the Israeli military eliminated several Hezbollah commanders including its chief Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike on Beirut.



Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Iran had launched tens of missiles at Israel, and that if Israel retaliated Tehran's response would be "more crushing and ruinous".



Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari warned Iran of “consequences” over the missile attack.



“We are on high alert both defensively and offensively. We will defend the citizens of the State of Israel. This attack will have consequences. We have plans, and we will operate at the place and time we decide,” Hagari said in a television statement.



