e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Amid lockdown, Air India evacuates 96 stranded Americans from Dehradun to Delhi

Amid lockdown, Air India evacuates 96 stranded Americans from Dehradun to Delhi

The Americans were stranded amid teh lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.

india Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:38 IST
Kalyan Das
Kalyan Das
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
(HT PHOTO)
         

Ninety-six American citizens who were stranded in Uttarakhand due to the Covid-19 pandemic, were flown out of Dehradun’s Jolly Grant airport to Delhi in a special Air India flight Monday evening, airport officials said.

DK Gautam, director Jolly Grant Dehradun said the special Air India aircraft had arrived in Dehradun to fly the Americans out of the state to Delhi.

“The flight had arrived at 6:20 pm in the evening and departed safely with all the 96 Americans at 7:07 pm from the airport,” said Gautam.

Follow coronavirus live updates here.

The airport director said the airport staff took “all the required measures including health check-up of the passengers by state health department staffers. The airport management had to operate the airport beyond the notified timings especially for this flight.”

According to the state police, there are around 300 to 400 foreigners still stranded in the state with maximum in Rishikesh, Nainital and Almora due to the lockdown. So far about 700 foreigners had left the state with arrangements being made by their respective embassies.

“All the foreigners stranded are in quarantine. We are allowing them to leave as per the arrangements made by their embassies in the country. We are fully co-operating with their authorities,” said Ashok Kumar, director general (law & order), Uttarakhand police.

top news
‘People may die in large numbers, if lockdown is lifted’: KCR appeals to PM
‘People may die in large numbers, if lockdown is lifted’: KCR appeals to PM
India between Stage 2 and 3 of Covid-19 pandemic: Health Ministry
India between Stage 2 and 3 of Covid-19 pandemic: Health Ministry
Five army commandos, 5 terrorists killed in LoC ‘hand-to-hand’ battle
Five army commandos, 5 terrorists killed in LoC ‘hand-to-hand’ battle
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
Covid-19 death toll rises to 111 in India, number of cases to 4,281: Health Ministry
Covid-19 death toll rises to 111 in India, number of cases to 4,281: Health Ministry
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
Fact check: You don’t need an OTP to defer EMI payments
Fact check: You don’t need an OTP to defer EMI payments
Covid-19 infection by age: India vs world comparison
Covid-19 infection by age: India vs world comparison
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news