Amid lockdown, job seeker registrations hit a high of 87,421 for May in Rajasthan

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 19:44 IST

Rajasthan saw 87,421 job registrations made last month, more than 20 times the registrations seen in May last year, according to official data from the union ministry of labour and employment, which also points to a rise in joblessness in the last two months when the enforcement of lockdown led to massive losses in employment and livehlihoods, mostly amongst the migrant workers.

The online portal of the union ministry of labour and employment shows a dramatic rise in the number of job seekers in Rajasthan between April and May. In April, the figure was 31,055, which rose to 87,421 in May. The May figure is even bigger than the previous high of 72,571 registered in January 2019, when the Congress government in the state promised an unemployment dole after coming to power in December 2018.

Compared year on year, the registrations have shown a 20 time jump. In May 2019, there were 4,033 job registrations, while in April 2019, the number was 4,709.

Close to half of the 87,421 registrations made in the month of May are made up of women applicants-- 39,050 or 44.6 % remaining 48,371 applicants are males. A majority of applicants are class 10 pass-outs.

The growing demand for jobs is also highlighted in the huge jump seen in people availing the rural jobs guarantee scheme--MGNREGS. It is currently employing around 44 lakh labourers, the highest in the country.

In addition, the state labour department has captured data of about 45 lakh eligible labourers who have registered with the department’s new online employment exchange.

The job registrations in Rajasthan preceding the lockdown were much lower. 10,798 people had registered in January 2020, followed by 15,087 registrations in February and 12,160 in March.

Nesar Ahmed, director of the Budget Analysis and Research Centre Trust, said all data of the lockdown period points to high unemployment. “There was high unemployment earlier, too, but with the lockdown, everything was shut and people lost jobs and migration only worsened the situation.”

According to the Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy, unemployment in Rajasthan was 17.7 per cent in April 2020 and 14.1 per cent in May 2020.

Ahmed said the unemployment rate had shown a decline in May due to the cushioning provided by MGNREGS which is likely to exhaust in 100 days, therefore the government should plan for the long term.

“They should develop non-farm employment such as manufacturing. In agriculture too, they should emphasis on value addition such developing the food processing industry, dairy and animal husbandry,” Ahmed said.

Development professional Jaipal Singh Kaushik said the employment problem could continue for the next 12 to 18 months.

“While the absolute numbers are just a fraction of the real extent of unemployment, it is an indicator of the dismal situation on the ground after the outbreak of the Covid pandemic and the lockdown.”