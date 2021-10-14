Amid opposition, Adani Group takes charge of Thiruvananthapuram airport

Amid opposition by a section of airport staff as well as the ruling LDF government in Kerala, the Adani Group has taken charge of the operation and management of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Thursday.

“Connecting lives with cherished travel experiences, we are pleased to share that #Thiruvananthapuram Airport is now a #GatewayToGoodness. We are privileged to serve and welcome passengers to God’s Own Country filled with lush greenery, beautiful beaches, and exquisite cuisine,” the group said in a tweet, both in English and Malayalam, after the takeover.

The CPI (M)-led state government had tried its best to stall the takeover and last year the state assembly had passed a unanimous resolution against it. Its petition questioning the takeover was rejected by all courts. But Congress MP from the state capital Shashi Tharoor has hailed the move and said it will help develop the airport and increase its connectivity.

In February 2019, the government-owned Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) participated in the open bidding for the airport but Adani Enterprises won it with the highest bid. Adani group offered to pay a fee of Rs. 168 per passenger, followed by KSIDC at ₹135 and GMR Group at ₹63. Though KSIDC was also given a 10% discount since it was a government entity, Adani quoted more than 30% to win the bid.

After losing the bid, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him not to hand over the airport to a private entity, citing the successful public-private partnership model of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) and Kannur airports. He said the state deserved preferential consideration over a private group, taking into account its experience in running two airports. Later its pleas were turned down by the High Court and Supreme Court.

One of the oldest airports in the country, built in 1932, the Thiruvananthapuram Airport was operated so far by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). It is situated in the middle of the city on 638 acres of land donated by the erstwhile rulers of Travancore.