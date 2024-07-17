Amid Puja Khedkar controversy, a look at rules governing IAS officers, trainees

Puja Khedkar, a probationary IAS officer, was relieved from the District Training Programme of the Maharashtra government on Tuesday after being found at the centre of a controversy over her alleged misuse of power as a civil servant. Puja Khedkar was recalled to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, and her training has been put on hold. Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar

Puja Khedkar, who secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 821 in the UPSC exam, sparked a controversy when she used her private Audi car with a red-blue beacon light and VIP number plate. She is also accused of submitting fake disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates to clear the civil services exam and multiple allegations of misconduct.

Amid the controversies, the Maharashtra government transferred Khedkar from Pune to Washim last week. Meanwhile, the Centre also formed a committee to examine all documents submitted by Khedkar to secure her candidature in civil services.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Puja Khedkar's actions as a civil servant are governed by two key rules - the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, and the Indian Administrative Service (Probation) Rules, 1954. Let's take a look at some of the rules governing IAS officers and probationary officers:

‘Integration of services’

All the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers are governed by the AIS (conduct) rules from the time of their training. Under this, all members of the service should maintain fidelity to duty and not do anything “unbecoming” during their service. According to the rules, officers must not use their office to secure the employment of any family member in any private or non-governmental organisations.

Later, in 2014, the Centre added some sub-rules, including that officers should maintain ethics, integrity, honesty, political neutrality, accountability, transparency, sensitivity to people, especially weaker sections, and good behaviour towards people—all of which Puja Khedkar has been questioned for. It is also mentioned that officers should make decisions only in the public interest, without regard for any private interest.

“An officer shall not place himself under financial or other obligation to any person or organisation who may influence him. Do not abuse your position as a civil servant, and do not make any decisions to gain financial or material benefits for yourself, your family, or your friends,” the rules added.

Another rule updated in 2015 requires the government to be notified of any gifts given by close relatives or friends to the officers whose value exceeds ₹25,000.

Rules for probationary officers

According to the rules, probationary IAS officers receive a fixed salary and travelling allowance during their training period. However, they are not eligible for special powers enjoyed by IAS officers—such as an official car with a VIP number plate, official accommodation, an official room with adequate staff, and a constable.

The Centre may disqualify a trainee if - the trainee is found to be “ineligible” for recruitment or unfit to be a service member, if the trainee neglects studies and duties, and if the trainee's conduct is not required for the service. This is decided by the Centre after holding a summary enquiry. In Puja Khedkar's case, the government has formed a single-member committee to examine all documents submitted by her.

Rules for submission of fake certificates

Puja Kedkar has been accused of providing fake disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates to clear the civil services exam. Reports claimed that she had also submitted a mental illness certificate. In April 2022, she was asked to report at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, for verification of her disability certificate, but she did not do so, citing Covid infection, PTI reported.

Notably, 27 per cent of seats in the civil services are reserved for the OBC category, and three per cent of seats in general, OBC, ST, and SC categories are reserved for the differently abled. If a candidate is found to provide fake certificates, the civil servant should not be retained, the rules say. However, the civil servant can challenge his/her dismissal in court before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) and the National OBC Commission.