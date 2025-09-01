Amid rain fury in North India, more landslides expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand in Sept | What IMD said

The Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday warned of more landslides to prevail as the country recovers from deadly landslides across Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. It also said that the country is likely to receive above normal rainfall in the month of September, further triggering landslides in other parts of the country. This warning comes at a time when the country is battling with large-scale landslides, cloudbursts and flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.(ANI)

Addressing an online press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, said that above normal rainfall is being anticipated, which can lead to “episodic occurrence of cloudbursts, mudslides, landslides,” HT reported.

India received 743.1 mm of rainfall between June 1 and August 31, about 6 per cent above the long-period average of 700.7 mm, news agency PTI reported, citing IMD data. Meanwhile, the monthly average rainfall in September is expected to be more than the long-period average of 167.9 mm.

This warning comes at a time when the country is battling with large-scale landslides, cloudbursts and flash floods. In Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, intense rainfall has destroyed homes and disrupted the daily lives of people.

In Himachal Pradesh, landslides and flash floods have led to the closure of over 800 roads, including three national highways. Since June, the overall death toll in the state has reached 320. A massive cloudburst hit the Rajgarh area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district earlier, after which rescue operations are underway.

Above normal rainfall in September

After recording the highest rainfall in decades during the month of August, IMD has warned that the heavy rainfall is likely to continue in September. It explained that there was a rapid revival of monsoon in the second half of August “due to the formation of four low-pressure systems with a total of fifteen days," Mohapatra said. Except for some regions in northeast and east India, several areas are likely to receive high rainfall.

Flooded rivers may impact Delhi, Haryana

Addressing an online press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra warned that heavy rainfall in September may trigger landslides and flash floods in Uttarakhand and could disrupt normal life in south Haryana, Delhi and north Rajasthan. "Many rivers originate in Uttarakhand. So, heavy rainfall means many rivers will be flooded, and it will impact cities and towns downstream, he said.

Mohapatra said active western disturbances between July 28 and August 14 triggered heavy to very heavy rain over the western Himalayas and adjoining plains, causing a flash flood and landslide in Uttarkashi on August 5 and major riverine floods in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Highlighting a new trend, Mohapatra also said that September rainfall has increased since 1980. The monsoon withdrawal date from Rajasthan has shifted from September 1 to September 17, indicating longer rainfall activity.