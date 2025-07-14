Amid shock over DU student Sneha Debnath's death, a missing case in UP's Noida

As Delhi and the entire nation were hit by the shocking discovery of 19-year-old Delhi University student Sneha Debnath's body in north Delhi on Sunday evening, a missing case of a 15-year-old girl has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Noida. Knowledge Park police station inspector said that a case has been registered in this regard, adding that a probe is underway(Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

A woman in the Gautam Buddha Nagar area filed a complaint against a tuition teacher for allegedly kidnapping her minor daughter, news agency PTI reported, citing police.

Knowledge Park police station inspector-in-charge Sarvesh Kumar Singh said the woman filed the complaint on Saturday night, stating that her 15-year-old daughter had been missing from home since July 8.

A youth named Priyanshu, who used to teach the teen at her home, allegedly lured her and took her away, the mother alleged in her complaint.

Inspector Singh said that a case has been registered, adding that an investigation is underway.

Earlier on Sunday evening, the Delhi Police said that it retrieved DU student Sneha Debnath's body from the Yamuna River near Geeta Colony flyover in north Delhi.

Debnath, who hails from Tripura, lived at the Paryavaran Complex in south Delhi while studying at DU's Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College. She last spoke to her family on the morning of July 7, shortly before her phone was switched off, the same day she went missing.

Before she went missing, the 19-year-old had left a note behind, indicating her intentions to jump off the Signature Bridge, which is built across the Yamuna River, police said.

Debnath had told her family that she was going to Sarai Rohilla railway station with her friend Pitunia. Instead, she had taken a cab to the Signature Bridge.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said in a statement, "Investigation was taken up. The cab driver confirmed dropping her at the Signature Bridge. Technical surveillance revealed her last location was at Signature Bridge."

Some eyewitnesses reportedly said that they saw a girl standing on the bridge.

Chauhan added that a joint search operation by the local police and the NDRF was immediately launched from Nigam Bodh Ghat to Noida, following which on Sunday evening, the body of Debnath was found.

Earlier, Sneha Debnath's friend had claimed that none of the CCTV cameras on the Signature Bridge or in the vicinity were operational at the time she was allegedly spotted there.

"Despite the Signature Bridge being a suicide-prone area, there is not a single CCTV camera that works on the bridge or in nearby areas," she alleged.

Debnath, a BA Mathematics student at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, was the daughter of Subedar Major (Hon) Lt Pritish Debnath (retd), who has been battling chronic kidney failure and is currently receiving dialysis treatments.