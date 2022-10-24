Amid 'Vande Mataram' chants, spirits high with PM Modi in Kargil on Diwali. Watch

Patriotic spirits ran high on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in line with the annual tradition. Chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Matram" rent the air amid performances by security personnel in PM Modi's presence.

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, they can be singing and playing musical instruments, and PM Modi stood among them, clapping. "Privileged to spend Diwali with our brave Jawans in Kargil," PM Modi wrote in a tweet.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in 'Vande Mataram' singalong with members of the Armed Forces, in Kargil pic.twitter.com/txvve7pN4u — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022

Interacting with the army, PM Modi said that “India has always seen war as the last resort but peace also can't be achieved without strength". "If anyone dares look at us with evil eyes, our three armed forces will give a befitting reply," he said.

Speaking in reference to the 1999 Kargil war against Pakistan, PM Modi said, “The meaning of Diwali is the end of Atank (terror) and Kargil made it possible. In Kargil, our forces crushed terror. "

"To facilitate the soldiers of this country in realising their responsibilities, we are developing hi-tech infrastructure in the border areas with seamless connectivity. Over the last eight years, we have worked with a focus on implementing reforms within the armed forces. We have opened positions in the forces for women. Nari Shakti (Women power) will strengthen our armed forces." he added.

Modi has been celebrating Diwali with the security personnel since 2014 when he became the prime minister in the first term.