Amit Shah calls for making India cyber-secure nation

Shah spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to strengthen Indian through technology and the Internet
Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
Updated on Jun 20, 2022 01:29 PM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday underlined the need for ensuring India’s cyber security and said the country cannot develop without it. Addressing a national conference on cyber and national security, he said they know the importance of building a cyber-secure nation.

“India cannot develop without the development of cyber security,” said Shah. He added if cyber security is not ensured, it can become a challenge. Shah referred to the efforts of technocrats to safeguard online space while underling the importance of awareness. “Unless citizens are not technologically educated and aware, we will not be able to use our full potential.”

Shah spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to strengthen Indian through technology and the Internet. He said due to Modi’s efforts, the Digital India campaign has empowered citizens and led to positive change.

Shah said the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, which was set up in 2018 to coordinate the fight against cybercrimes, has organised events on cyber safety, prevention of cybercrime, and national security around the country this month under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Monday, June 20, 2022
