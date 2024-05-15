Amit Shah dismisses West's ‘autocracy’ worry if BJP returns with more seats: ‘Friends abroad…’

Union home minister Amit Shah vehemently refuted claims by Western media outlets that India may veer towards autocracy should the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secure a large number of seats in the upcoming elections. Union home minister Amit Shah speaks during an interview with ANI Editor-in-Chief Smita Prakash, in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI)

During an interview with news agency ANI, Amit Shah said, “Friends abroad need not worry so much about us. Our country is mature enough, our voters are mature enough.”

The senior BJP leader went on to highlight India's history of peaceful transitions of power, asserting that the nation has undergone numerous governmental changes without any violence.

“There have been several changes in the government in this country without the spilling of even one drop of blood,” he said.

Several articles recently appeared in the Western press, in particular from the US, on Indian elections, the status of democracy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The home minister pointed to India's constitutional safeguards, particularly the system of checks and balances, which he believes effectively prevents the rise of autocracy.

“Autocracy can never come to our country. Our Constitution has provided for such a beautiful balance of power that autocracy can never come here,” he said.

Shah talked on a host of issues ranging from the release of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and his party prospects in the ongoing general elections. The home minister said the Supreme Court's decision granting interim bail to Kejriwal was not a routine judgment.

"Supreme Court has the right to interpret the law, I believe this is not a routine judgement. A lot of people in this country believe that special treatment has been given," Shah told ANI.

Dismissing Arvind Kejriwal's claims that the central government installed cameras in Tihar jail to keep a watch on him, the Union Home Minister said that the Tihar jail administration is with the Delhi government.

"Tihar is with them (Delhi government), not with us. They are lying continuously. Jail administration is with the Delhi government, it's with Kejriwal. Not with the Home Ministry," Shah said.