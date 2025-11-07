Amit Shah holds roadshow in Purnea ahead of phase 2 polling in Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a roadshow in Bihar's Purnea, ahead of the second and final phase of voting in the Bihar assembly polls on November 11. Amit Shah on Friday expressed confidence in a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) victory.(X/ @AmitShah )

"BJP will form the government with over 160 seats," Amit Shah said during the road show when asked about the completion of the first phase of the polling.

Amit Shah on Friday expressed confidence in a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) victory and warned people of the potential return of the infamous "jungle raaj" if the people deviate from pressing the Lotus (BJP party symbol) or the arrow (JDU party symbol) in the upcoming second phase of the Bihar polls set to happen on November 11.

"If you make even the slightest mistake and deviate even a little from the lotus symbol or the arrow symbol, then jungle raj will return once again. Does Jamui want jungle raj?" Shah told people in Bihar's Jamui.

Minister Shah addressed a public rally in Jamui district, which is set to go to polls on the second phase of polls on November 11. Jamui district consists of 4 assembly constituencies, with Shah urging the people to "give all four seats in the account of NDA".

Praising the initiatives of the NDA led government in Bihar, Shah highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to make "India Naxal free", highlighting how polling can peacefully be done across various districts, including in Jamui, which was previously a naxal dominated area.

"In this naxal area, around 150 Naxals hijacked the Dhanbad Patna express, killing 3 people. The area was totally under naxal control, but this is the work of PM Modi to make this area Naxal free. Before, people could only vote till 3 PM, but now, we people can vote till 5 PM," Amit Shah said.

Taking a dig at Lalu Prasad Yadav, Shah said that the MGB would open a new department "Apaharan" (kidnapping) if they come to power."If we win, we will constitute a new department to ensure Bihar becomes free of floods. If Lalu's son wins, he will open a new department for 'Apaharan' (Kidnapping and abduction).... In the last 10 years, PM Modi has created an infrastructure of roads, bridges, ethanol factories and sugar factories in Bihar. The next five years will focus on a fully developed state...We will not let 'jungle raj' return to the state," he said.

Talking about the first phase of Bihar polls, which concluded on November 6, Shah said that the parties of "Lalu-Rahul", that is the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have been "wiped out" in the first phase of elections, and that the same should happen in Jamui too.

"The first phase of the elections concluded just yesterday. Lalu-Rahul's party has been wiped out. Their account should not open in Jamui either. All four seats here need to be credited to the NDA's account."

Jamui district has four assembly constituencies under it, namely Jamui, Jhajha, Chakai and a Scheduled Caste reserved constituency Sikandra.

BJP is set to contest the Jamui assembly constituency, chosing incumbent MLA Shreyasi Singh to go against RJD's Shamshad Alam. The other three seats have been distributed amongst its allies, particularly the Janata Dal (United) contesting the Jhajha and Chakai constituencies with candidates Damodar Rawat and Sumit Kumar Singh respectively, and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) contesting the Sikandra seat with candidate Prafull Kumar Singh.

The voting was held on 121 seats spread across 18 districts , and a total of 3.75 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase of polls on Thursday.

The votes will be counted on November 14.

In the second phase, 122 seats in 20 districts will go to polls and subsequently conclude polling for the Bihar elections. Districts including Aurangabad, Jahanabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Bhagalpur, Purnia and others will be included in the second phase.