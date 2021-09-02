Amit Shah inaugurates 50 cr worth projects in Karnataka, praises Yediyurappa

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated three development projects worth over ₹50 crore in Karnataka's Davanagere.

The projects include a library, Gandhi Bhavan, and a public school and hostel building.

"Inaugurated the various development projects in Davanagere, Karnataka. Also had a great fortune to felicitate and interact with our valiant freedom fighters during this event. We will always remain indebted to their unparalleled role in India's freedom struggle," the home minister said on Twitter.

Inaugurated the various development projects in Davanagere, Karnataka.



Also had a great fortune to felicitate and interact with our valiant freedom fighters during this event. We will always remain indebted to their unparalleled role in India’s freedom struggle. pic.twitter.com/z568Y4goSq — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 2, 2021





Shah also lauded chief minister Basavaraj Bommai for his "small but significant moves" in a short time. He added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strengthened its position in the state by installing Bommai.

"Bommai has made some small but significant beginning. He has stopped the tradition of receiving police guard of honour, put a brake on many VVIP practices and he has taken certain steps for transparency," said Shah.

This is Shah's maiden visit since Bommai took over as Karnataka chief minister on July 28. The home minister exuded confidence that the BJP would come back to power by winning the assembly election due in 2023.

The home minister also heaped praises on BS Yediyurappa, whose resignation as chief minister on July 26 brought Bommai to power.

"I am confident that Yediyurappa did not leave any stone unturned for the development of villages and farmers. If a new era of development has started in Karnataka, it happened in the BJP government during the tenure of Yediyurappa," Shah said.