Amit Shah launches ‘Tree Plantation Drive-2020’ organised by coal ministry

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 13:29 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the ‘Tree Plantation Drive-2020’, organised by the Ministry of Coal, here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister said that under the drive trees will be planted on 6,000 acres of land in 38 districts across ten states. “Today, trees will be planted on 600-acre land at 150 places. 5 lakh plants will be distributed,” he said.

“In the blind race of development, we forget the mantra of Indian culture that nature is our mother and it cannot be exploited. This is the reason why the temperature of the earth is increasing and badly affected climate. The world is afraid of climate change. There is the only way which our saints and ‘puranas’ had told us that trees are friends of human and only trees can save us. Indian culture has accepted the importance of trees and encouraged it,” he said.

The Home Minister also lauded several initiatives by the Coal Ministry.

“No one cared about labourers of mines of coal and minerals. After the constitution of District Mineral Fund, the government has spent Rs 49,000 crore for the development of the region where mines were set up,” he said.

The Home Minister also paid tributes to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad on their ‘jayanti’.

“Lokmanya Tilak and Chandrashekhar Azad both sacrificed their lives for the country. No one can forget the contribution of Tilak in India’s independence movement. His slogan ‘freedom is my birthright’ still inspires India’s youth. Azad never thought of bowing down to Britishers and inspired people with movement,” he said.