India News

Amit Shah reviews preparedness at world’s largest Covid care facility

The Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital in south Delhi has 10,000 beds.

india Updated: Jun 27, 2020 18:20 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a visit to Covid care centre at Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur in New Delhi on Saturday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a visit to Covid care centre at Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
         

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited the world’s largest Covid care facility with over 10,000 beds in Delhi’s Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus.

Shah was accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the newly created facility named Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur area. The home minister took stock of the preparedness of the facility which is under the management of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

“Reviewing preparedness of 10,000 bed ‘Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre’ at Radha Swami Satsang Beas in Delhi,” Shah tweeted.

 

The sprawling facility is equal to the size of 15 football fields.

Shah and Kejriwal’s visit came on a day when the Delhi government also began a serological survey for a comprehensive analysis of the spread of Covid-19 in the city where the total number of case has neared 80,000 and the death toll has reached almost 2,500.

The facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus has two wings -- a Covid care centre where asymptomatic positive cases will be treated and a dedicated Covid healthcare centre.

Earlier this month, the Delhi government had projected that the city’s Covid-19 tally would rise to 1 lakh cases by this month-end that would require about 15,000 beds. Delhi currently has about 28,000 active cases of Covid-19.

