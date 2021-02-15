IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Amit Shah said BJP has to win in Nepal and Sri Lanka also: Tripura CM
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb is facing opposition from dissident BJP MLAs.(PTI FILE PHOTO)
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb is facing opposition from dissident BJP MLAs.(PTI FILE PHOTO)
india news

Amit Shah said BJP has to win in Nepal and Sri Lanka also: Tripura CM

  • The BJP sought to play down Chief Minister Biplab Deb's comment saying the party has been spreading Indian culture and philosophy in different countries.
READ FULL STORY
By Priyanka Deb Barman
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:30 PM IST

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb has sparked yet another controversy after claiming at a recent party event that Union home minister Amit Shah had spoken about plans to expand BJP's influence in Nepal and Sri Lanka a few years ago.

Deb claimed that when Amit Shah was the party president, he had shared plans of having BJP governments in Nepal and Sri Lanka during a meeting in Tripura.

"We were talking at a meeting in the State Guest House, when Ajay Jamwal (BJP's zonal secretary for northeast) said that BJP had come to power in several states. In reply, Amit Shah said that Nepal and Sri Lanka are still left. We have to win there as well," Deb said in a party programme in Agartala recently, a video of which has been widely shared.

Deb claimed that the BJP has become the largest party in the world due to Amit Shah's leadership.

"The communists claimed that their party was the world's largest party. But Amit Shah made the BJP the largest party in the world," the chief minister said.

Deb also claimed that the BJP would form government in Kerala and would change the trend of the Left and Congress coming to power alternately every five years. Like Kerala, BJP would form a government in Tamil Nadu.

“In Kerala, there will be no CPM and Congress because Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have already reached there. BJP will come to power in Tamil Nadu too. There will be no government other than BJP," he said.

Deb’s reference to Nepal and Sri Lanka drew a sharp response from the Congress which accused the BJP of interfering in the internal affairs of other countries.

“This attitude of BJP is anti-national and anti-democratic. We respect our neighbouring countries and there is no justification to interfere in the internal affairs of these countries," vice-president of Tripura’s Congress unit Tapas De said on Monday.

Under fire over Deb’s comment, the BJP said it has been spreading Indian culture and philosophy in different countries.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said, "Our work to spread our Indian culture and philosophy in different countries apart from India started many days back. Contesting elections is not our prime agenda. We focus on winning the hearts of people of different countries."

CPI(M) veteran leader and former party secretary Bijan Dhar declined to comment on Deb’s statement.

Biplab Deb is no stranger to controversy. In April 2018 he said the internet existed in the days of the Mahabharata.In August that year, he also claimed that ducks raise oxygen level in water bodies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
india news

Greta toolkit: After Disha Ravi, arrest warrants against Nikita Jacob, Shantanu

By Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Their names are said to have surfaced in Ravi’s questioning after she was sent to a five-day police remand by a city court on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue workers in the search and rescue operation at the disaster site on Monday. (HT photo)
Rescue workers in the search and rescue operation at the disaster site on Monday. (HT photo)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: 2 more bodies recovered; 151 people still missing

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:08 PM IST
A team of another rescue workers is clearing sludge from another small underground tunnel beneath the 1.7km tunnel where about 30 of 35 workers are feared to trapped
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb is facing opposition from dissident BJP MLAs.(PTI FILE PHOTO)
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb is facing opposition from dissident BJP MLAs.(PTI FILE PHOTO)
india news

Amit Shah said BJP has to win in Nepal and Sri Lanka also: Tripura CM

By Priyanka Deb Barman
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:30 PM IST
  • The BJP sought to play down Chief Minister Biplab Deb's comment saying the party has been spreading Indian culture and philosophy in different countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh. (HT file)
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh. (HT file)
india news

Yuvraj Singh booked for casteist remarks during Instagram live session

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:36 PM IST
The FIR was registered months after a Hisar-based activist–advocate filed a complaint against the player for allegedly using the casteist remark during a live session with Rohit Sharma in June 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
'Give undertaking that users' private data not being shared', Supreme Court tells WhatsApp(Reuters File Photo)
'Give undertaking that users' private data not being shared', Supreme Court tells WhatsApp(Reuters File Photo)
india news

'Give undertaking that users' private data not being shared', SC tells WhatsApp

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:33 PM IST
A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said, "People have grave concern about loss of privacy."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alok Sharma. (REUTERS)
Alok Sharma. (REUTERS)
india news

UK minister for COP26 in India to advance partnership on climate action

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:12 AM IST
During the two-day visit, Alok Sharma will meet senior ministers, business leaders and civil society to discuss climate issues and to prepare for the COP26 summit in November
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Ravi was arrested by Delhi Police on Saturday. (@HasibaAmin/Twitter Photo )
Disha Ravi was arrested by Delhi Police on Saturday. (@HasibaAmin/Twitter Photo )
india news

Disha Ravi’s arrest is an unprecedented attack on democracy: Delhi CM Kejriwal

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:44 AM IST
A court on Sunday remanded the Bengaluru activist to five days in police custody over her involvement in the ‘toolkit case’ related the Republic Day violence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
india news

Sikkim: Primary schools reopen as new academic session starts today

By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:36 AM IST
In Sikkim, classes from 9 to 12 had resumed from October 19 last year while classes from 6 to 8 had restarted from November 27
READ FULL STORY
Close
Apart from bar licences, the wedding venues will have big wedding halls, guest rooms, lawns and other infrastructure.(AFP File Photo)
Apart from bar licences, the wedding venues will have big wedding halls, guest rooms, lawns and other infrastructure.(AFP File Photo)
india news

15 surrendered Naxals tie the knot at Valentine's Day ceremony

ANI, Dantewada
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:34 AM IST
A Naxal tying the knot at the ceremony said, "We fell in love a year ago while both of us were working as Naxals. I had a reward of 5 lakh on my head while she had a reward of 1 lakh. We wanted to marry back then but we were prohibited from doing so."
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP legislative assembly in session. (File photo)
UP legislative assembly in session. (File photo)
india news

UP trains MLAs for paperless House proceedings

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:24 AM IST
The state held a three-day training programme for legislators which concluded on Sunday. The training was to prepare the MLAs for the assembly session beginning February 18
READ FULL STORY
Close
This was Rupani's third political rally during the day in Vadodara.(File photo)
This was Rupani's third political rally during the day in Vadodara.(File photo)
india news

Gujarat CM Rupani to be kept under observation for 24 hours, says officials

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:22 AM IST
On Sunday, Rupani, 64, fainted on stage while addressing a rally in Nizampura area of Vadodara.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students planting trees as a part of Mega Plantation drive by the Ministry of Forest and Wildlife, Government of Delhi, at Issapur Forest, in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Students planting trees as a part of Mega Plantation drive by the Ministry of Forest and Wildlife, Government of Delhi, at Issapur Forest, in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
india news

After Uttarakhand glacier burst, plantation drive conducted in J-K's Udhampur

ANI, Udhampur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:17 AM IST
Plantation drive was conducted to spread awareness among the people on the issue of deforestation and soil erosion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Price of petrol has increased 26 paise and the price of diesel has increased by 29 paise today - the seventh consecutive hike in as many days.(PTI)
Price of petrol has increased 26 paise and the price of diesel has increased by 29 paise today - the seventh consecutive hike in as many days.(PTI)
india news

'Development of only two': Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at govt on LPG price hike

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:00 AM IST
This is the third time since December that the price of LPG domestic cylinders has been hiked.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for early recovery of those injured in the road accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon on Sunday night.(PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for early recovery of those injured in the road accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon on Sunday night.(PTI Photo)
india news

PM Modi condoles death of 16 labourers in Jalgaon truck accident

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:25 AM IST
As many as 16 people lost their lives, and two others were injured after a vehicle overturned at Jalgaon district on Sunday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra's Covid-19 recovery rate is 95.7 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.5 per cent.(HT File Photo )
Maharashtra's Covid-19 recovery rate is 95.7 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.5 per cent.(HT File Photo )
india news

Maharashtra reports 4,092 new Covid-19 cases, 40 deaths in 24 hours

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:50 AM IST
With 48,782 tests conducted on Sunday, the overall test count of the state went up to 1,53,21,608.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP