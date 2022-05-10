Amit Shah says AFSPA will be removed from entire Assam soon

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said efforts would be made to ensure the withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from entire Assam. Shah said improved law and order and peace accords with militant outfits had led to the partial withdrawal of AFSPA, which gave immunity to the military from any punitive action, in the northeastern state.

Shah, who presented the President's Colour to the Assam Police in Guwahati, lauded chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, for bring most of the militant outfits to the peace table. The home minister said “day is not far when the entire state will be completely free from insurgency and violence”.

“In the 1990s, AFSPA was implemented in Assam. It was extended seven times. After eight years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule, the Act was removed from 23 districts, and partially from one district. I am confident that it will be completely withdrawn from the entire state soon,” he said. Shah was on a two-day visit to Assam.

In the 1990s, AFSPA was implemented in Assam, it was extended 7 times. After 8 years of PM Modi's rule, 23 districts in the state have been made AFSPA-free while it has been removed from over 60% area of Assam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Guwahati pic.twitter.com/H0loxtYLSQ — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

The home minister said those who have surrendered and returned to the mainstream are being rehabilitated by both the central and state governments.

Speaking about the Assam Police, Shah said the force had a glorious history and had successfully tackled insurgency, border issues, smuggling of arms, drugs and cattle, rhino poaching and social issues like witchcraft.

He said it rightly deserved to be honoured with the President's Colour.

Earlier in the day, Shah awarded the Assam Police with the President's Colour in the presence of Sarma and director general of police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta at the 'Alankaran Parade' ceremony in the state capital.

(With agency inputs)

