Amit Shah slams Cong after banned PFI's political wing SDPI extends support: ‘Can people of Karnataka remain safe?'

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress after banned radical outfit Popular Front of India's political arm Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) extended support to the grand old party-led United Democratic Front.



“On one hand there are blasts in Bengaluru, on the other hand, I just got the news that SDPI has supported Congress. If this is true then can the people of Karnataka remain safe under the Congress government?” Shah said during his address at a roadshow in Karnataka's Ramanagara. Union home minister Amit Shah addresses a roadshow in Ramanagara in Karnataka,(ANI)

Shah's attack comes days after the SDPI extended support to the Congress-led UDF in Kerala. “Our Constitution is being challenged. The BJP is bringing in laws to provide citizenship on the basis of religion. Uniform Civil Code is planned, which will affect the diversity of the country. We will support the Congress-led UDF which is fighting the BJP at the national level,” SDPI state President Muvattupuzha Ashraf Moulavi was quoted by PTI as saying.



Senior Congress leader VD Satheesan also stated that his party has not held any talks or reached an understanding with the SDPI. “There are a lot of organisations that are supporting the UDF in its fight against fascism,” he had said.

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran, who is contesting against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, had hit out at the Congress. “Now the SDPI has openly declared support for the Congress party in all 20 constituencies. We all know why the PFI was banned. Such a party has declared support to the Congress,” he said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the SDPI contested 10 seats in Kerala independently and polled just 80,111 votes or 0.4% of the total vote-share.





In 2022, the Narendra Modi government had banned PFI and its associates as unlawful organisations for a period of five years. "There had been a number of instances of international linkages of PFI with Global Terrorist Groups and some activists of the PFI have joined Islamic State of Iraq and Syria and participated in terror activities in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan," the government had said in its notification.

‘Cong govt not concerned about development of Karnataka’: Shah

Shah attacked the ruling Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka, saying," The CM and the Deputy CM are busy in a tug of war for the chair. One is busy saving his chair and the other is busy grabbing it. There is a drought in Karnataka but they delayed the application for assistance from the centre by 3 months and the application is with the election commission today."



“When they had a government in the centre what did they do for Karnataka? In 10 years the Sonia Manmohan government only gave Rs.1.42 lakh crore to Karnataka. But Narendra Modi Ji gave Rs. 4.91 lakh crore. Apart from that roads worth Rs.25,000 crore were built, railways were built for Rs.75,000 crore, and spent another Rs.11000 crore for airways. Only Modi Ji has developed Bengaluru. As many as 3.5 crore people in Karnataka have benefitted from different schemes of the Modi government,” Shah added.