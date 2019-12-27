e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Home / India News / Amit Shah to address rally in Shimla today

Amit Shah to address rally in Shimla today

Shimla police have made adequate arrangements for the security and traffic management near the venues.

india Updated: Dec 27, 2019 08:29 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
Amit Shah will also be the chief guest at the ‘1st Ground Breaking Ceremony of Himachal Pradesh Global Investors’ Meet- 2019 in Shimla.
Amit Shah will also be the chief guest at the ‘1st Ground Breaking Ceremony of Himachal Pradesh Global Investors’ Meet- 2019 in Shimla.(ANI Photo )
         

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday will address a public rally in Shimla to commemorate BJP’s second year in power in the state.

He will also be the chief guest at the ‘1st Ground Breaking Ceremony of Himachal Pradesh Global Investors’ Meet- 2019.

Shimla police have made adequate arrangements for the security and traffic management near the venues.

In 2017, BJP came to power in the state and Jairam Thakur took oath as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

tags
top news
Jet with 100 crashes near airport in Kazakhstan, at least 7 killed
Jet with 100 crashes near airport in Kazakhstan, at least 7 killed
Security stepped up in UP to prevent clashes after Friday prayers
Security stepped up in UP to prevent clashes after Friday prayers
Delhi shivers at 4.2°, night temperature to fall further
Delhi shivers at 4.2°, night temperature to fall further
India, Iran to boost economic viability of Chabahar port
India, Iran to boost economic viability of Chabahar port
What the CAA is; what it is not | Opinion
What the CAA is; what it is not | Opinion
A retreat, a rise, and a new world
A retreat, a rise, and a new world
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
‘Not right to say all Indians are Hindus’: Ramdas Athawale slams Mohan Bhagwat
‘Not right to say all Indians are Hindus’: Ramdas Athawale slams Mohan Bhagwat
trending topics
solar eclipseSolar Eclipse CheruvathurGood Newwz screeningRaghubar DasMona Singh Mehendi CeremonyTop Tech Products 2019AP Police Result 2019Samsung Galaxy M31

don't miss

latest news

india news