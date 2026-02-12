Amit Shah to attend event in India-Bangladesh border village: Assam minister

“Shah is expected to reach Assam on February 20 and will arrive at Natanpur village near the international border the next morning,” he said.

Silchar: Union home minister Amit Shah will travel to a village near the India-Bangladesh border on February 21 to attend an event under the Centre’s Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) in Assam’s Cachar district, Assam minister Kaushik Rai said on Thursday.

Rai, along with Cachar district commissioner Ayush Garg and officers of the Border Security Force (BSF) and police, visited Natanpur village to review preparations.

The minister said VVP aims to comprehensively develop strategic villages along the country’s borders with neighbouring countries, focusing on livelihood generation, tourism and cultural heritage promotion, skill development, and strengthening agriculture and allied sectors.

“Barak Valley shares a long border with Bangladesh, and the home minister’s visit to the border area has strategic importance,” he said.

Natanpur, under the Katigorah area of Cachar district, has witnessed the apprehension of over 200 illegal migrants, including Bangladeshi and Myanmar nationals, in recent years, officials said.

Shah will also travel to Guwahati to participate in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Raising Day celebrations at Sarusajai Stadium.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said this was the first time CRPF was organising its Raising Day event outside its campus in Assam for the public. CRPF director general G P Singh, who was previously the Assam director general of police (DGP), will also attend the ceremony.