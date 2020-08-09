Amit Shah works from hospital, to be tested for Covid-19 in next 2 days

india

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 14:36 IST

Although singer turned politician Manoj Tiwari shot off his mouth on Union home minister Amit Shah’s health condition, the BJP leader is expected to be tested for coronavirus in the next two days.

According to official sources, Shah is asymptomatic and is clearing home ministry files from his Gurugram hospital bed as well as monitoring the internal security through a dedicated team of officers. He is expected to return home next week provided he tests Covid-19 negative.

Former president of BJP’s Delhi unit Manoj Tiwari had this morning tweeted that home minister Shah had tested negative. This caught everyone in the BJP as well as government with surprise including the home minister’s family who is personally monitoring his health.