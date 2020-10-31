e-paper
Amit Shah to begin two-day visit to West Bengal ahead of 2021 Assembly polls

Amit Shah to begin two-day visit to West Bengal ahead of 2021 Assembly polls

During his two-day visit, Shah will be meeting party state leaders, reviewing poll preparations, looking into organisational matters and also discussing the party’s strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls

india Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 16:12 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
New Delhi
According to party sources, Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal on November 5 and 6
According to party sources, Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal on November 5 and 6(PTI)
         

Ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal, Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) leader Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to the state from November 5 to take stock of the party’s organisational matters.

According to party sources, Shah will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal on November 5 and 6.

The Union Home Minister was earlier scheduled to visit West Bengal on the occasion of Durga puja but the trip was cancelled.

During his two-day visit, Shah will be meeting party state leaders, reviewing poll preparations, looking into organisational matters and also discussing the party’s strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Earlier this year, Shah had addressed a virtual rally for West Bengal. This will be his first visit to West Bengal after the Covid-19 induced lockdown. He had last visited the state on March 1 amid the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had recently met Shah in the national capital and discussed the “state of affairs and affairs of state”.

Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over several issues.Banerjee had earlier accused Dhankhar of running a “parallel administration” in the state.

A few days ago, BJP’s West Bengal unit witnessed a major organisational change, as incumbent state general secretary (organisation) Subrata Chattopadhyay was removed and his deputy Amitava Chakraborty was elevated to the post by the central leadership.

