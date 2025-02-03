Amit Shah to chair security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir

NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah will chair a security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, in which he is expected to discuss the implementation of its zero tolerance policy against terrorism, people familiar with the development. Union Home Minister Amit Shah (X/@AmitShah)

The crucial review meeting comes against the backdrop of the attack on an ex-serviceman, Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, and his family on Monday when they were shot at by terrorists. Wagay later succumbed to his injuries while his wife and niece are being treated.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, senior officials of J&K police, the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the home ministry are likely to attend the meeting.

At the last such review meeting on December 19, Shah directed all security agencies to continue working in a coordinated manner to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has maintained that there has been a significant decline in terrorist incidents, infiltration and recruitment of youth in terrorist organisations.

Security forces last week launched a massive operation in J&K, mostly in the higher reaches and forest areas along the Line of Control (LOC), to locate and eliminate terrorists who carried out multiple attacks in different districts last year.

Areas such as Reasi, Dodq, Kishtwar, Kathua, Jammu and Rajouri have seen increased terror activity in the last couple of years.