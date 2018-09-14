With a massive rally, Amit Shah to launch BJP campaign in Telangana tomorrow

BJP president Amit Shah will hold a massive rally in Mahbubnagar near Hyderabad on Saturday, launching the party’s campaign for the upcoming Telangana assembly elections.

Shah’s visit would galvanise the party cadre to gear up for the battle, BJP state unit president Dr K Laxman told reporters in Hyderabad on Friday.

“Shah will pray to goddess Mahankali in the old city before proceeding to Mahbubnagar, where he would address a massive public meeting to start the election campaign,” Laxman said.

Before his return, Shah will meet the party’s state unit office bearers and district unit presidents in Kothur to instruct them on the elections.

Laxman dismissed talks of having a secret understanding with K Chandrashekar Rao’s (KCR) Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), saying TRS was closely associated with the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM).

“There is no possibility as the TRS is closely associated with the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM),” he said, and warned that TRS’s plan to use the MIM “as a rope to climb up to power” would turn out “to be a noose” for it.

Laxman’s comments came against the backdrop of MIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi saying that like H D Kumaraswamy became chief minister with less number of seats in Karnataka, there was a possibility for his party to stake claim to the top post if the situation arose.

Asserting that BJP was the only strong alternative to TRS in Telangana, Laxman said his party would contest all the 119 assembly segments in the state on its own.

“The people of Telangana have seen the rule of all the parties in the past. Now, it is time they give an opportunity to the BJP,” he said.

Describing the proposed grand alliance of the Congress, the TDP, the CPI and Telangana Jana Samithi as “unholy and unethical”, the state BJP president alleged that the Congress was trying to repeat Karnataka-type experiment in Telangana.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 17:28 IST