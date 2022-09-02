Home / India News / Amit Shah to open southern zonal council meet in Kerala’s Kovalam on Saturday

Amit Shah to open southern zonal council meet in Kerala's Kovalam on Saturday

Published on Sep 02, 2022 06:08 PM IST

Five southern Indian states will discuss key issues such as sharing of river water, coastal security, connectivity, inter-state crime management and other common interests

Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Union home minister Amit Shah will on Saturday inaugurate the southern zonal council meeting in Kovalam, 16 km south of Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram, officials said.

Five southern Indian states will discuss key issues such as sharing of river water, coastal security, connectivity, inter-state crime management and other common interests, officials said.

The home minister is the chairman of the council, which comprises Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Union territory of Puducherry. Officials said that besides Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry chief ministers will be attending the conference. Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CMs will depute their representatives for the meeting.

The central government has been regularly holding meetings of the zonal councils every year as part of its strategy to strengthen competitive federalism in the country.

The forum provides a platform for discussion in a structured manner on issues affecting one or more states, or issues between the Centre and the states. In the last eight years, the number of meetings of the zonal councils increased by three times, officials said.

Regional councils help in developing a coordinated approach through discussion and exchange of views between states on important issues of social and economic development, they said.

There are five zonal councils in India that were set up in 1957 under Section 15-22 of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956.

