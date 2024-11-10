Amit Shah's jibe at Uddhav Thackeray: 'Siding with those who insulted Balasaheb'

Union Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of siding with the Congress, whose leaders have insulted Balasaheb Thackeray and Veer Savarkar. Shah's remarks came after releasing the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto, 'Sankalp Patra', for the Maharashtra assembly polls scheduled for November 20. Amit Shah released BJP's poll manifesto today for the upcoming Maharashtra elections.

Shah challenged Uddhav Thackeray to request Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to praise Veer Savarkar, emphasizing that Congress leaders have consistently disrespected the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray. He questioned whether the people of Maharashtra would support giving reservations meant for SCs, STs, and OBCs to Muslims, citing the Constitution's prohibition on religion-based reservations.

"I want to ask Uddhav Thackeray if he can request Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to say two good words for Veer Savarkar," Shah said. "Can any Congress leader say a few words in honour of Balasaheb Thackeray."

Maharashtra polls: BJP manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Sankalp Patra' manifesto, according to Amit Shah, embodies the aspirations of the people of Maharashtra, highlighting the state's historical significance in the Bhakti movement, freedom struggle, and social revolution. He criticized the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's poll promises as an insult to ideology and accused them of promoting appeasement.

“Whether it is the Centre or the state, when our government is formed, we fulfill our resolutions,” he added. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi’s poll promises are an insult to ideology and promote appeasement, Shah said.

Shah also targeted Sharad Pawar, asking him to disclose his contributions to Maharashtra during his 10-year tenure as a minister in the UPA government. The BJP's resolutions, Shah emphasized, are unwavering and fulfilled whether in state or central governments.

The Maharashtra assembly polls are set to take place on November 20, with the BJP seeking to form a government that reflects the state's aspirations. Results will be announced on November 23.