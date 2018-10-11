Amrapali group informs Supreme Court its 9 properties have been sealed
The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the sealing of nine properties in Noida, Greater Noida and Bihar of the Amrapali group where the documents related to its 46 group companies are kept.india Updated: Oct 11, 2018 12:39 IST
The Amrapali group Thursday informed the Supreme Court that its nine properties in Noida, Greater Noida, Rajgir and Buxar in Bihar have been sealed in compliance with the court’s order.
A bench of Justices U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud asked the Amrapali group to file an undertaking with regard to sealing of its properties by 2 PM Thursday. The bench also sought presence of two forensic auditors Ravi Bhatia and Pawan Kumar Aggarwal at 2 PM to ascertain their satisfaction with regard to the documents to be audited.
The bench will hear the matter at 2 PM on Thursday.
First Published: Oct 11, 2018 12:39 IST