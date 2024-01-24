‘Amrit Peedhi’ to take India to new heights: PM Modi to ‘GenZ’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with NCC and NSS volunteers taking part in the Republic Day parade this year. Addressing the young crowd, PM Modi said that he would call them the ‘Amrit Peedhi’ even though they were popularly known as the ‘GenZ’. The ‘Amrit Peedhi’ will take the country to greater heights, Modi said. PM Modi speaks to NCC, NSS cadres at his residence in Delhi(ANI)

"Your generation is called GenZ in your language. But I will call you Amrit Peedhi... India's 'Amrit Peedhi' will take the country to greater heights..." the Prime Minister said.

The PM further said that this year's Republic Day would be special as it would showcase the women power of the country. “This year, the Republic Day parade will be even more special because of two reasons, firstly, this will be the 75th Republic Day and secondly it is dedicated to the women's power of the nation.…” he said.

The PM has earlier said that India would celebrate the 'Amrit Mahotsav' to mark 75 years since independence. He also added that decisions taken in the ‘Amrit Kaal’ would impact the next 1000 years. “Our decisions and sacrifices in this period will impact the next 1000 years. India is marching ahead with new confidence and resolve. I am talking about the last 1000 years because I see that there is opportunity before the country once again...” the PM said.

"What we do in this era, the steps we take, and the decisions we take one after the other will germinate the golden history of the country in the coming 1000 years," he added.

The phrase 'Amrit Kaal' was coined by the PM in 2021. During the Independence Day celebrations, Prime Minister Modi unveiled a new blueprint for India's growth over the next 25 years. He introduced the concept of ‘Amrit Kaal,’ emphasizing its objective to enhance the quality of life for Indian citizens and bridge the developmental divide between rural and urban areas.

(With inputs from ANI)