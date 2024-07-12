Amritpal Singh's brother Harpreet held in drug case, father terms it 'conspiracy'

The elder brother of Khadoor Sahib MP and jailed pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh was apprehended on Thursday evening with 5 grams of ICE (Methamphetamine) drug in Phillaur. The Jalandhar Rural Police arrested Harpreet Singh along with another individual, identified as Lovepreet Singh alias Luv, while they were en route to Ludhiana. Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh has been detained under the National Security Act (NSA) at Dibrugarh jail in Assam along with nine of his accomplices since April last year. (HT file photo)

Harpreet Singh is aged between 30-35 and “was into some dispatching work in transport”, reported PTI quoting an official.

Police said that further investigations are on in the matter.

Reacting to the arrest, Amritpal Singh’s father Tarsem Singh said, “This is a conspiracy against our family, aides and supporters of Amritpal Singh. We have already apprehended that the government could hatch this conspiracy to defame us. Governments are doing this to hide their failures. This is aimed at derailing the mission of Amritpal Singh of saving the youth and creating hurdle in the release of the Bandi Singhs.”

“Today, a march was scheduled at Baghapurana in Moga district to seek release of the Bandi Singhs. Harpreet Singh was to take part in the march. However, the government does not like these activities. So, the conspiracy has been hatched”, he said.

He added, “This is not a new thing. The governments have already indulged in registering such false cases. They have already killed Sikhs in fake encounters”.

Amritpal Singh is currently lodged in a prison in Assam's Dibrugarh district for offences under the National Security Act. He was flown to New Delhi last Friday by special aircraft for his swearing-in as a Lok Sabha member.

Amritpal Singh fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an independent from the Khadoor Sahib seat and defeated Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira by nearly two lakh votes.

The pro-Khalistani leader heads the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit and has styled himself after slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

The Khalistani sympathiser was allowed to meet his family in Delhi during his temporary release for taking oath as MP.

Amritpal Singh's mother, Balwinder Kaur, said her son is not a Khalistani supporter and demanded that he be released immediately so that he can work on the issues on which he fought the elections.

Speaking to reporters in Amritsar, Kaur thanked god and said the 'Sangat' (community) is happy and celebrating after he has administered the oath.

"We demand that he be released immediately so that he can thank supporters and work on the issues on the basis of which elections were won," said Kaur at her residence.

She said her son's supporters kept asking when he would come out of the jail. "We urge the government that he should be released immediately," she said.

Amritpal Singh was arrested in Moga's Rode village after he and his supporters on February 23 last year barged into the Ajnala police station breaking barricades, brandishing swords and guns, and clashed with police personnel in an attempt to free one of his aides from custody.

With Bureau inputs