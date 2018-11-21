Amritsar blast case solved, grenade used was made in Pakistan, says Punjab CM

The grenade used in the blast, in which three people were killed at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar’s Rajasansi on November 18, was made in Pakistan, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said on Wednesday. The chief minister said Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, was behind the terror attack.

Three people were killed and about 20 injured when two men on a bike carried out the attack at the congregation on Sunday.

The chief minister said Khalistan Liberation Force chief Harmeet PhD is the real mastermind of attack on Namdhari congregation. He is already the prime suspect accused of strategising the targeted killings of Punjab’s some socio-religious leaders in 2016-17.

Singh said one of the two persons involved in the attack had been arrested. Bikramjit Singh, 26, has been arrested and his associate, Avtar Singh, will be arrested soon.

“This is the type of grenade which has been taken from other modules. This is the one being used against forces in Kashmir and this is the one that burst. This one is made under license by Pakistan ordnance factory and is filled with pellets,” he said.

“The person who is the mastermind is Inter-Services Intelligence. These (Harmeet Singh ‘PhD’ alias Happy) are only touts which they were using,” Singh said.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 16:25 IST