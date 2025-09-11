Amritsar police bust cross-border heroin cartel, 12 Kg drugs seized, four arrested

Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantled a heroin trafficking cartel, arresting four persons and seizing 12.06 kg of heroin, along with a sophisticated pistol and a magazine, said police. The heroin seized by Amritsar cops.(HT Photo)

According to officials, this action follows earlier arrests in the same case, where police had apprehended five smugglers and recovered 8.187 kg of heroin.

During interrogation, accused Gursewak Singh revealed that a father-son duo, Gurbhej Singh and Gurdit Singh, along with Malkit Singh, were managing operations in the Tarn Taran sector.

Police said Gurbhej was directly coordinating with smugglers based in Pakistan. Acting on his disclosure, investigators recovered 10 kg of heroin hidden in an earthen pit at his residence.

Further probe led to the arrest of Gurjit Singh, a resident of Kotli Saka village. On his identification, police seized 2.06 kg of heroin, a .30 bore pistol, and a magazine.

A case has been registered at PS Chheharta, Amritsar, and officials indicated that further arrests and recoveries are expected as the investigation progresses.

Earlier, Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended five persons and seized pistols, heroin and a drone on the Punjab border on Sunday, informed the BSF Punjab.

In a crackdown against narco-terror, BSF Punjab troops foiled multiple smuggling attempts along the border. Acting on intelligence, BSF & ANTF Amritsar apprehended one smuggler near Chabbal, Tarn Taran, recovering 504 gms of heroin, a mobile & bike.

Following that, at Sur Singh Market, Tarn Taran, a joint team detained four smugglers with 5.032 kg heroin, two pistols, a Scorpio, four mobiles, two bikes & ₹1,000 cash. During night hours, vigilant troops intercepted a drone near Ranian, conducted a search Op and seized a DJI Air 3 drone with pistol parts & magazine.

Yet another Operation in Tarn Taran led to the recovery of pistol parts from fields near Wan village. These major apprehensions and seizures highlight BSF's dedicated efforts to safeguard borders and crush Pak-backed narco-terror networks, said BSF Punjab.