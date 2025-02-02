An imprint of Sangh suggestions in key announcements

New Delhi The Union Budget accommodated and incorporated the inputs of various offshoots of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on sectors as diverse as manufacturing, agriculture and gig workers, people aware of discussions said on Saturday , signalling synergy between the the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological fount. Union Ministers JP Nadda, Jyotiraditya Scindia and others congratulate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Union Budget on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO)

The budget should also put to rest any speculation that a schism developed between the BJP and the Sangh, said the people cited above.

Offshoots of the RSS such as the Swadeshi Jagran Manch that push for indigenisation, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, the Sangh’s labour wing, and the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh that is a collective of farm unions, all hailed the budget.

Mohini Mohan Mishra, all India general secretary of the BKS said the government largely addressed the farmers’ concerns. The BKS had demanded an increase in the limit of the Kisan Credit Card, which has been raised from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh. “This will benefit all the farmers in the country and will undoubtedly lead to an increase in food grain productivity,” Mishra said. He said the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, will benefit farmers in the 100 least productive districts of the country, and lead to an increase in agricultural employment opportunities.

The BKS also hailed the formation of the turmeric and makhana boards, and the announcement of a urea plant in Assam to meet the shortage of fertilisers in the northeastern states. “Mission cotton will increase production and cut the dependence on BT cotton that is neither productive nor dependable,” Mishra said.

The SJM, which pushed for a manufacturing policy and fresh curbs on imports from China in addition to extension of the PLI scheme beyond 14 sectors, also welcomed the budget.

“We are happy that it addresses many of the issues concerning the present day manufacturing and MSME sectors. We have been pointing out that India needs to focus on domestic manufacturing and cleantech to insulate itself from Chinese dominance,” said Ashwani Mahajan, the national co-convenor of SJM.

The BMS said there are multiple provisions aimed at improving the lives of the working class. “BMS has been advocating an increase in the income tax limit for some time now, and we deeply appreciate that the government has listened to us and taken our suggestions into account. The budget is forward-looking and is designed to enhance opportunities for both job creation and self-enterprise,” said Ravinder Himte, the general secretary of the organisation.

The BMS hailed loans of up to Rs. 5 lakh to promote the fisheries sector, proposal to create 2.2 million new jobs in the leather industry, loans for the MSMEs, and the inclusion of gig and platform workers in the e-shram portal.

“The announcement of a health cover for them is a commendable step towards worker welfare. The proposal for new income tax rules, simplifying the tax structure and providing greater clarity for taxpayers in addition to the revision of the income tax limit will offer relief to the middle class,” Himte said.