Analysis: Not US or Russia, France is India's most dependable ally

French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the 75th Republic Day parade in national capital Delhi on January 26, 2024. This visit will further embolden ties between India and France amid a rapidly evolving world order. France is India’s closest strategic partner in Europe and its second-largest arms supplier after Russia, having edged past the US last year. So, how will India-France relations unfold in the upcoming years? Why is France considered India’s most natural ally? How will France boost PM Modi’s pet Make-in-India project, especially in defense? Hindustan Times’ Executive Editor Shishir Gupta explains all these issues in the latest edition of Point Blank. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.(AP file photo)

India and France are possibly the closest allies. The two of them share very close ties. France was the only country that didn't sanction India after the Pokhran est. The two countries are very similar in their approach. Both the countries believe in strategic continuity and they share a world view which is different from the main superpowers.

French President Emmanuel Macron is coming on the 25 of January and is leaving India on the 27th, after being the chief guest at the Republic Day. He might be landing in a second city, not in Delhi.

While other European countries spoke against India for not criticizing Russia over the Ukraine war, France was the only country that understood the Indian delicate position, vis-à-vis Russia. France chose to remain silent rather than go with the general clamor created to criticize India.

India and France have a very similar view on the Indo-Pacific. They want to keep the sea lanes of communication open. They have a trilateral dialogue with Australia and they want the South China sea to be kept open for traffic.

India and France are very close at counterterrorism. Before the Taliban actually took over Kabul, Pakistan used China to try and designate innocent Indians working in Afghanistan as global terrorist. It was France that blocked the entire operation. That is why France is very important.

For India, France is the number 1 power. Russia and the United States are number two on the list. The last one, obviously, is China.

PM Modi and Macron share a very close chemistry. They often talk to each other about major positions. What is more important is that France has always stood with India, whenever it came to any critical positions.

In 1998, when India was put in the dog house by the rest for the nuclear test, it was France that provided us with inertial navigation systems that power our Prithvi nuclear missiles. India and France are very close in space, they are very close in defense, and they are very close politically too. Both the countries have an independent view of the world; they do not follow the US, Russia or anybody else.

When Macron comes to India, the centerpiece will be Atmanirbhar Bharat. India is looking towards France for the supply or joint research and development of small modular nuclear reactors. These are nuclear reactors that produce less than 300 megawatts. These reactors are fundamental to nuclear energy. They are also fundamental to the green hydrogen project. This is Priority 1. The two sides have been talking to each other. There will definitely be a forward momentum on this.