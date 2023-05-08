Home / India News / Supreme Court seeks Bihar govt's reply on plea challenging Anand Mohan's release from jail

Supreme Court seeks Bihar govt's reply on plea challenging Anand Mohan's release from jail

ByHT News Desk
May 08, 2023 01:15 PM IST

Anand Mohan was released from the Saharsa jail after the Nitish Kumar government amended prison rules.

The Supreme Court sought Bihar government's response on a plea challenging premature release of ex-Lok Sabha MP Anand Mohan. The plea was filed by the wife of slain IAS officer G Krishnaiah.

Bihar chief minister attends engagement ceremony of Anand Mohan’s son.(File Photo)
Bihar chief minister attends engagement ceremony of Anand Mohan’s son.(File Photo)

The top court also issued notice to Anand Mohan to be served through the Superintendent of Police, Saharsa district and agreed to hear the matter next week.

"Life imprisonment, when awarded as a substitute for death penalty, has to be carried out strictly as directed by the court and would be beyond application of remission," Uma Krishnaiah said in her petition before the Supreme Court.

Anand Mohan was released from the Saharsa jail after the Nitish Kumar government amended prison rules as per which the convicts having served 14 or 20 years in jail could be released. The Bihar home department had notified the change in rule 481 (1-a) of the Bihar Prison Manuel, 2012, which deleted the the phrase “or murder of a Government servant on duty”.

Mohan was convicted in the killing of then Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishnaiah on December 5, 1994 in Muzaffarpur. As per the probe, the don-turned-politician had instigated a mob that dragged the IAS officer out of his car and lynched him.

Mohan was sentenced to death by a trial court in 2007, but the sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by the Patna high court. He had challenged the verdict in the Supreme Court, but stayed in the jail after the top court rejected his plea.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
supreme court nitish kumar
supreme court nitish kumar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out