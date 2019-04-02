Ananth Kumar’s wife Tejaswini who missed out on LS ticket gets BJP post

The BJP on Tuesday appointed union minister Ananth Kumar’s widow Tejaswini as the state unit vice-president in an apparent placatory move after denying her the ticket to contest from Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency, which her husband had represented.

Tejaswini was sulking after the BJP announced political greenhorn Tejasvi Surya as the Bangalore South candidate, leaving her supporters angry and agitated.

“I am delighted to announce that @Tej_AnanthKumar has been appointed as state vice president of @BJP4Karnataka.

Wishing her all the very best,” Karnataka BJP Chief Yeddyurappa tweeted.

BJP announced the ticket to 28-year-old Surya, withjust hours left for the deadline for filing of nominations forthe first phase of polls in Karnataka.

Maintaining an unbroken record, Ananth Kumar had won the Bangalore South seat six times.

The decision had led to disappointment among late Ananth Kumar’s supporters and some state leaders, as it waswidely expected that the BJP would field Tejaswini given heractive participation in scripting her husband’s victories.

Tejaswini was also confident about fighting the poll on BJP ticket and had started a door-to-door campaign, as the Karnataka BJP had proposed only her name.

The discontent among BJP leaders against Surya’s candidacy was visible, with senior legislators from the constituency including former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashoka and V Sommana not attending his nomination filing.

Tejaswini, though had insisted that she remained loyal to party and accepted their decision to ensure that Narendra Modi became Prime Minister again, was not involving herself in any campaign related activities.

Active in public life through not-for-profit organisation Adamya Chetana, Tejaswini had worked as a scientist at the Aeronautical Development Agency between 1993 -1997 and also on the Light Combat Aircraft (LCATejas) project.

During her student days, she was very active in Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), and has also served as its State Joint Secretary and National executive member.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 18:01 IST