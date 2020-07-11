Andhra adds 1,813 new Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths take state’s toll to 309

india

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 18:36 IST

Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported 1,813 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s total coronavirus count to 27,235. The southern state also logged 17 deaths, the state health department said.

With 17 more people succumbing to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, the state’s death toll has gradually mounted to 309.

At present there are 12,533 active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh.

In the last 24 hours, 1,168 Covid-19 positive patients have recovered from the infectious disease and been discharged. With the latest recoveries, the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease in the state now stands at 14,393.

On Friday, the Andhra Pradesh government ordered a probe after a video of three Covid-19 bodies being buried with the help of an earthmoving machine went viral in Nellore district.

A few videos showing bodies of Covid-19 victims being carried in an earthmover and being buried on the banks of Penna river went viral. The incident took place late on Thursday night.

The District Collector has ordered a detailed probe into the matter. Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Hussian Saheb has been appointed as a special officer who will head the team conducting the probe.

India on Saturday once again recorded a huge single-day increase of 27,114 cases, with the country’s tally soaring past the eight-lakh mark, just four days after crossing the seven-lakh mark, according to health ministry data.

The total coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 8,20,916 on Saturday while the death toll climbed to 22,123 with 519 people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, the ministry’s data showed.

This was the eighth consecutive day that Covid-19 cases in the country increased by more than 22,000.

The rise in the number of coronavirus cases has increased significantly in the country. It took 110 days for the number of cases in the country to reach one lakh but just 53 days more to surge past the eight-lakh mark.