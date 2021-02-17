IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Andhra assembly to adopt resolution against privatisation of Vizag steel plant
Visakhapatnam: Vizag Steel Plant employees and trade union members have been protesting against the central government's decision of privatization of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), in Visakhapatnam.(PTI)
Visakhapatnam: Vizag Steel Plant employees and trade union members have been protesting against the central government's decision of privatization of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), in Visakhapatnam.(PTI)
india news

Andhra assembly to adopt resolution against privatisation of Vizag steel plant

  • Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said he was confident that the Centre would change its stand on privatising the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited.
READ FULL STORY
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:02 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday announced that the state assembly would adopt a resolution soon requesting the Centre to drop its proposal to privatise the prestigious Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), better known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

“We shall make all out efforts to ensure that the Vizag steel plant, which is a sentiment of the people of Andhra Pradesh, will not be sold out to private parties under any circumstances. I am confident that the Centre will change its stand in this regard,” Jagan said.

The chief minister held an hour-long meeting with the representatives of various trade unions belonging to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in the wake of intensifying agitation of the workers against privatisation of the plant.

He said he had suggested to the Centre to restore the leases of the RINL in the iron ore mines in Odisha as a strategy to prevent proposed privatisation of the steel plant.

The chief minister said the RINL was suffering losses due to lack of captive mines and it was forced to spend an additional amount of 4,000 per tonne of iron ore. “I wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting that a captive iron ore mine in the neighbouring Odisha state be allocated to the RINL,” he said.

He pointed out that the RINL had earlier been given 51 per cent of share in five iron ore mines Odisha, the remaining 49 per cent stake belonging to the Central government, LIC and Odisha Mineral Development Corporation.

“These mines have high quality iron ore to the extent of 200 million tonne, which is enough for the RINL for the coming several years. However, the lease agreement of these mines had lapsed long ago. If this agreement is revived and the stakes of RINL is restored, the steel plant will be back into profits,” Jagan said.

He further said the RINL had an accumulated debt of 22,000 crore, including long-term loans worth 12,000 crore and another 11,000 crore loans obtained from banks towards working capital. Some banks had given loans at a high interest rate of 14 per cent.

The chief minister said he had suggested conversion of high-interest long-term loans into equity so as to reduce the interest burden. “It will immediately help the RINL overcome the burden of repayment of around 3,000 crore. This will bring the company into profits. The RINL can come out with a public issue and get the shares listed in the stock exchange, so that the banks could use the exit options whenever they want,” he said.

The chief minister also suggested another solution to bail out the RINL from losses. “The steel plant has around 20,000 acres of land, of which 7,000 acres are still not in use. The state government will give approval to the steel plant for the land use conversion, since it is under the purview of the state. The RINL management can auction these vacant lands and plough the money that is accrued back into the steel plant. It will increase the cash reserves of the steel plant,” he said.

The chief minister requested that the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, too, support these suggestions and take them up with the Centre to drop the privatisation plan. “We shall also make our own efforts in this direction,” he said.

Jagan, however, appealed to the workers of the steel plant not to strike work but operate t with more efficiency. “Under any circumstances, we shall not create an impression that the plant was running in losses due to lack of production,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Gammanpila told a gathering at the Colombo north suburb of Kolonnawa that talks with the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo on this issue concluded last Sunday. (Representative Image)(AP)
Gammanpila told a gathering at the Colombo north suburb of Kolonnawa that talks with the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo on this issue concluded last Sunday. (Representative Image)(AP)
india news

Sri Lanka to re-acquire 99 oil tanks leased to Indian Oil Corporation: Minister

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:37 PM IST
It is the second deal with India to be scrapped by Sri Lanka this year. Last month, the Sri Lankan government scrapped the trilateral deal with India and Japan to develop the Colombo Port’s Eastern Container Terminal (ECT).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The military is expected to make a presentation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the progress made towards the creation of theatre commands. (TWITTER/@narendramodi).
The military is expected to make a presentation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the progress made towards the creation of theatre commands. (TWITTER/@narendramodi).
india news

PM Modi to address top military brass in Gujarat in March

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:28 PM IST
  • The conference was traditionally held in Delhi but has been organised outside the national capital during the last five years. In the past, it has been held on India’s solitary aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, and Jodhpur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh (File Photo).(ANI Photo)
Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh (File Photo).(ANI Photo)
india news

‘No fisheries ministry in Italy’: Giriraj Singh’s reminder to Rahul Gandhi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Speaking to fishermen in Puducherry, Gandhi had wondered why there is no ministry for them in Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On the second day of their visit on Thursday, the diplomats will travel to Jammu region for more meetings and interactions.(PTI)
On the second day of their visit on Thursday, the diplomats will travel to Jammu region for more meetings and interactions.(PTI)
india news

'Impressive': Foreign envoys after visiting Jammu and Kashmir

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:07 PM IST
  • The group of envoys including those from several Europe Union countries are in the union territory to take first-hand account of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and government's efforts to restore normalcy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Visakhapatnam: Vizag Steel Plant employees and trade union members have been protesting against the central government's decision of privatization of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), in Visakhapatnam.(PTI)
Visakhapatnam: Vizag Steel Plant employees and trade union members have been protesting against the central government's decision of privatization of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), in Visakhapatnam.(PTI)
india news

Andhra assembly to adopt resolution against privatisation of Vizag steel plant

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:02 PM IST
  • Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said he was confident that the Centre would change its stand on privatising the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The lawyer couple who was hacked to death in Telangana. (HT Photo)
The lawyer couple who was hacked to death in Telangana. (HT Photo)
india news

Lawyer couple hacked to death. Had sought police protection months ago

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:18 PM IST
A video clip of lawyer Vamana Rao, lying on the road profusely bleeding with multiple stab injuries, telling the onlookers that someone named Kunta Srinu from Gunjamadugu village had attacked him and his wife went viral on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reacted to climate activist Disha Ravi's arrest.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reacted to climate activist Disha Ravi's arrest.
india news

'I might get arrested for saying this...': Rahul Gandhi on Disha Ravi's arrest

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:31 PM IST
The 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi was arrested by the cyber crime unit of Delhi Police for allegedly sharing on social media a toolkit related to the farmers’ protests against the Centre’s contentious agricultural laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is not the first railway blockade launched by farmers; last year in September, before farmers set off for Delhi, they held a state-wide rail blockades in Punjab(Praful Gangurde)
This is not the first railway blockade launched by farmers; last year in September, before farmers set off for Delhi, they held a state-wide rail blockades in Punjab(Praful Gangurde)
india news

All you need to know about farmers' 'Rail Roko' call

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:44 PM IST
  • The movement is being held all over the country but the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has tightened security in four key states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The RPF has deployed 20 additional companies across these states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The reason why millions of Indians are asymptomatic — as survey numbers suggest — has flummoxed experts.(Reuters)
The reason why millions of Indians are asymptomatic — as survey numbers suggest — has flummoxed experts.(Reuters)
india news

Experts say India's Covid-19 'human barricade' to keep cases under control

Reuters, Bengaluru/mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:41 PM IST
"There is a human barricade for the virus," said Bhramar Mukherjee, an epidemiologist at the University of Michigan, who with a team of researchers, has been modeling the trajectory of the outbreak in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN.(REUTERS)
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN.(REUTERS)
india news

No data Indian vaccines' efficacy against SA, Brazilian variants: Scientists

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:34 PM IST
Answering the question uppermost in many minds, researcher Deepak Sehgal said it is difficult to say how effective the two will be against the new emerging variants, particularly the South African and Brazilian ones, unless scientists have studied them properly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a tweet, the Chief Minister expressed delight over the company's announcement.(PTI)
In a tweet, the Chief Minister expressed delight over the company's announcement.(PTI)
india news

CM K Palaniswami welcomes Amazon's decision to manufacture devices in Tamil Nadu

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:25 PM IST
"I am sure that this initiative will create more job opportunities for the young talents in TN #TNAhead," the CM tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Asaram was sentenced to life in prison till death in April 2018 for raping a minor girl at his ashram near Jodhpur.(HT FILE PHOTO)
Asaram was sentenced to life in prison till death in April 2018 for raping a minor girl at his ashram near Jodhpur.(HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

Jailed godman Asaram hospitalised after chest pain

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:13 PM IST
  • Cardiologists will decide on discharging Asaram after evaluating the medical investigation reports.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers take rest during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Singhu border, in Delhi on Tuesday (ANI).
Farmers take rest during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Singhu border, in Delhi on Tuesday (ANI).
india news

Farmers’ protests: 4-hour nationwide ‘rail roko’ tomorrow | Key points

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:14 PM IST
The nationwide train blockade will take place from 12 pm to 4 pm, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had announced last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“In 2019-20, India imported over 85 per cent of oil and 53 per cent of gas to meet the domestic demand. Can a diverse and talented nation like ours be so energy dependent?” PM Modi asked.(ANI)
“In 2019-20, India imported over 85 per cent of oil and 53 per cent of gas to meet the domestic demand. Can a diverse and talented nation like ours be so energy dependent?” PM Modi asked.(ANI)
india news

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates oil and gas sector projects in Tamil Nadu

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:10 PM IST
“We are trying to eliminate the cascading effect of different taxes on natural gases on different states. We are committed to bring natural gas under the GST regime,” PM Modi said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the interaction with members of fisherman community, in Puducherry on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the interaction with members of fisherman community, in Puducherry on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
india news

'Don't have anger towards anybody': Rahul Gandhi on father's killers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:49 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi is in Puducherry and interacted with a group of college students. He also met the fishermen community.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP