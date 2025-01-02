Andhra begins implementation of the midday meal scheme in junior colleges

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday commenced the implementation of mid-day meals scheme for intermediate (classes 11 and 12) students in all government-run junior colleges across the state. The chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led government issued an order to this effect on Tuesday evening. The order, issued by Chandrababu Naidu, noted that students enrolled in government junior colleges often come from below poverty line (BPL) families and other marginalised sections (ANI)

So far, the mid-day meals scheme has been confined to students of upper primary and high schools — from class 5 to 10. At a review meeting last month, state’s human resources development (HRD) minister Nara Lokesh directed that the scheme be implemented for intermediate students as well.

The scheme is likely to benefit around 132,000 students across 475 junior colleges in the state, including approximately 60,000 second-year and 72,000 first-year intermediate students. “It has been estimated that for the current 2024-25 financial year, it would cost ₹27.39 crore and for the next financial year, it would cost around ₹85.84 crore,” the government order said.

The order further noted that students enrolled in government junior colleges often come from below poverty line (BPL) families and other marginalised sections. “The mid-day meals scheme is essential to encourage these students to pursue higher education without financial burden and in a healthy environment,” it said.

The order added that the programme offers numerous benefits, aiming to improve students’ nutrition, increase enrolment and attendance, enhance learning outcomes, promote social integration, reduce the financial burden on low-income families, and create awareness about healthy eating habits among students.

According to the guidelines issued along with the GO, students would be provided hot cooked meals as per the menu being followed in the schools. Some of the government junior colleges — usually affiliated to the state education board — are tagged to nearby primary or secondary schools, where cooked food will be prepared and supplied to the tagged junior colleges.

“Some junior colleges are tagged to centralised kitchens being run by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who have an agreement with the government to supply midday meals to schools,” the order said.

The government has directed officials concerned to appoint cook-cum-helpers required for cooking and serving on payment of honorarium. The expenditure shall be borne from within the budget available.

The government appointed the director of intermediate education as the nodal officer for implementation of the mid-day meals scheme in junior colleges.

