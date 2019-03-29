Andhra CM pulled out of NDA as ‘chowkidar’ questioned corruption: PM Modi

Telugu Desam Party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) only because the “chowkidar” had started questioning him for the funds sanctioned by the Centre for various projects.

“Naidu has institutionalised corruption in the state. He launched various projects not to develop the state but to swindle money,” the Prime Minister said, addressing an election rally at Kurnool.

PM Modi pointed out that the Centre had declared Polavaram as a national project and released more than Rs 7,000 crore. It also granted huge funds for the construction of new capital of Amaravati. “But, Naidu indulged in huge corruption in these projects. As a chowkidar of the country, when I started asking for details of expenditure, he took a U-turn and left the NDA,” the PM alleged.

Accusing Naidu of institutionalising corruption in the state, Modi said the chief minister had ignored the development of the state but concentrated on only grooming his son as his successor. “On April 11, when you cast your vote in favour of the BJP, two things will happen. One, Andhra Pradesh will emerge as a sunrise state in the next five years; and second, there will be “son-set” for Naidu,” he said.

The Prime Minister lashed out at Naidu for joining hands with corrupt “bail gadi” politicians who were going around the country on bail. “These leaders, including Naidu, are only trying to become heroes in Pakistan,” he said.

He also accused the rival parties of promoting dynasty politics. “The Congress, the TDP and the YSRCP...all are run by dynasty politics,” he said.

The Prime Minister reminded the people that it was his government that established several premier central institutions such as IIT, IIM, NIT, AIMS and IIIT after the bifurcation in 2014. “This way I have laid foundation for the future of the youth of the state,” the PM said.

Earlier, addressing another rally at Bhootpur in Mahabubnagar district, Modi called upon the people to choose between “damdar chowkidar (brave watchdog)” and corrupt Congress.

Asking the people to compare his government in the last five years with that of the previous governments, Modi said in the last five years he had taken up several programmes, right from construction of toilets for millions of people to making the country proud by launching anti-satellite missile.

“We had run a decisive government that uplift the living standards of farmers to safeguarding the country from enemies. You are going to vote not for one MP or one PM, but for the future of the country, a new India that fulfils every needs of the people, upholds self-respect and self-reliance of the nation,” he said.

He reminded that before 2014, there used to be terrorist attacks in one corner or the other. “But now, we have curtailed the terrorism, which is confined only to Kashmir. We have crossed the borders and taught a fitting lesson to our neighbor which is harbouring terrorists,” he said and regretted that the Congress had demoralised our armed forces for raising suspicion over the surgical strikes.

The Prime Minister said that the BJP-led government at centre also put an end to reservation-based politics by extending reservation to the economically weaker sections from the forward castes.

Coming down heavily on Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao for relying on astrologers rather than his own performance, Modi alleged that the TRS president had gone in for early elections to assembly based on the advice of an astrologer, since he feared that stars were in favour of Modi and his party would be overshadowed by the BJP’s glory, if simultaneous elections were held.

“Even after coming to power, he kept the administration paralysed by not expanding the cabinet for three months. Perhaps, he followed the advice of astrologer in this case, too,” he said.

He accused Naidu and KCR of hoodwinking the people.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 20:15 IST