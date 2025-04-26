Andhra govt issues charge memo against ex-CID chief

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday issued orders framing charges against senior IPS officer and former Crime Investigation Department (CID) chief PV Sunil Kumar for allegedly making repeated foreign visits without prior permission during the previous YSR Congress Party regime, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. PV Sunil Kumar

The government order (GO No. 763), issued by chief secretary K Vijayanand, said disciplinary action is proposed to be initiated against Sunil Kumar for the act of misconduct and misbehaviour, as per the charges framed against him. He had already been suspended on March 3 in this case.

In all, the government has framed six charges against the IPS officer, including wilful violation of the All-India Services (Conduct) Rules and engaging in severe indiscipline and misconduct.

The government asked Sunil Kumar to submit a written statement of defence and also to state whether he desires to be heard in person, within 30 days of receipt of the order.

“An inquiry will be held, only in respect of those latest charges, which are not admitted. He is, therefore, required to specifically admit or deny each article of charge,” the order said.

Sunil Kumar, while he was the head of the CID during the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, was allegedly involved in the custodial torture of former MP and present assembly deputy speaker K Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju.

The present government has also initiated inquiry against Sunil Kumar for his alleged role in the irregularities that took place during his stint as Police Housing Corporation chairman and director general of fire services.

In the present case, the government charged 1993-batch IPS officer with undertaking multiple foreign visits without obtaining prior permission. In certain cases, he deviated from the travel plan approved by the government, thereby violating the terms of permission granted.

In February 2024, Sunil Kumar was accorded permission to visit Georgia for two days by sanctioning casual leave, and additional permission to avail public holidays, making it a four-day tour. However, Sunil Kumar visited the UAE on his own, in deviation from the approval.

“The unauthorised travel constitutes violation of the All-India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968. There is sufficient evidence indicating that the officer had repeatedly demonstrated wilful disregard for established practices. Disciplinary proceedings are contemplated for such repeated acts of grave misconduct,” the order stated.

The order said if Sunil Kumar doesn’t file any written statement of defence within the time or fails to appear in person before the investigating officer or otherwise fails or refuses to comply with the rules, action will be taken against him on the basis of the material available on record, on the ground that he has no explanation to offer.

HT reached out to Sunil Kumar, but did not get any response to request for comment.