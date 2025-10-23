Andhra on high alert, as depression in Bay of Bengal triggers heavy rains

: The Andhra Pradesh government has put its entire administrative machinery on high alert, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday warned of heavy rains due to a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours. Commuters travel through a waterlogged road following heavy rain in Tirupati on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO)

“The system is currently moving towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, and is expected to strengthen further as it approaches land by Thursday morning,” a weather bulletin from the IMD said.

The IMD sounded a red alert in Prakasam, YSR Kadapa, SPS Nellore, Annamayya, Tirupati, and Chittoor districts; orange alert in Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, and Sri Sathya Sai districts and yellow alert in Palnadu.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) also warned of flash floods in parts of Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra, cautioning that sudden flooding in streams and rivulets is possible.

According to APSDMA authorities, Srikalahasti, Tottambedu and Koduru received 180 mm of rainfall since Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, followed by 140 mm in Atmakur, 130 mm in Venkatagiri and Sullurpeta and 110 mm in Tirupati, Gudur and Kandukur towns.

Normal life was disrupted in the temple town of Tirupati as heavy rainfall resulted in inundation of several low-lying areas, while overflowing drains and damaged manholes turned thoroughfares into streams, causing severe inconvenience to residents and pilgrims.

Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateshwara, also witnessed heavy rainfall, leaving devotees struggling to reach darshan queues and counters. Pilgrims moving from Vaikuntam ‘Q’ complex and ‘Supatham’ faced difficulties due to water-logging and slippery paths.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) authorities have taken precautionary measures at sensitive points like Papavinasanam, Akasha Ganga, Srivari Padalu, and along the ghat roads, as the risk of landslides remains high due to continuous rainfall.

TTD officials said that special teams have been deployed to monitor the situation and ensure the safety of devotees and staff. As the rains continue under the influence of the weather system in the Bay of Bengal, both Tirupati and Tirumala remain on alert, with authorities coordinating to minimise disruption.

APSDMA managing director Prakhar Jain said all district administrations have been alerted and control rooms activated. Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea until Saturday, as wind speeds along the south coast are expected to reach 35–55 kmph.

Emergency teams remain deployed in vulnerable areas, with coordination between Revenue, Police, and Disaster Management departments to minimize damage and ensure quick response in case of flooding.

State home minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Wednesday held an official meeting to review the situation and directed all departments to remain on high alert and ensure that emergency response forces such as NDRF, SDRF, police, and fire services are fully prepared for rescue and relief operations.

Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad also reviewed the situation and cautioned officials against possible flash floods in low-lying areas. The IMD forecast indicates widespread rains accompanied by thunderstorms across Andhra Pradesh for the next five days, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in several districts on Wednesday and Thursday.