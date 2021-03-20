IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Andhra plans ordinance route to meet govt expenditure
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Andhra plans ordinance route to meet govt expenditure

Hyderabad Instead of presenting the full budget, the Andhra Pradesh government is likely to take the ordinance route to seek a vote-on-account for the initial few months of the financial year 2021-22 to meet the government expenditure, citing the impending by-poll to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat on April 17 as reason
READ FULL STORY
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:12 AM IST

Hyderabad Instead of presenting the full budget, the Andhra Pradesh government is likely to take the ordinance route to seek a vote-on-account for the initial few months of the financial year 2021-22 to meet the government expenditure, citing the impending by-poll to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat on April 17 as reason. If this happens, it will be the second year in a row that the state has had to resort to the ordinance route.

It is mandatory for the state assembly to approve the annual budget for the upcoming financial year and ensure passage of the Appropriation Bill before the closure of the current financial year on March 31.

With barely two weeks left, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government is yet to take any decision on the budget session of the state assembly.

“We have not yet taken a call on the budget session of the assembly but it is unlikely that the session will be held under present circumstances (before the by-poll),” senior YSRCP leader and government chief whip in the state assembly G Srikanth Reddy said.

He added that holding the session before the election would cause inconvenience not only to the government but also the opposition parties.

“We are also insisting on the completion of the elections to the zilla parishad and mandal parishad (block parishad) at the earliest. Amidst the elections, it may not be possible to hold a full-fledged budget session,” he said.

The only option left before the Jagan government is to promulgate an ordinance through the Governor under Article 213 (1) of the Constitution of India for the adoption of a vote-on-account budget for appropriation of money and release of approximate budgetary allocations for at least three months.

An Appropriation Bill gives power to the government to withdraw funds from the Consolidated Fund of India for meeting the expenses during the financial year. Without the passage of this bill in the assembly, the state government will not be able to withdraw any money from the exchequer from April 1 for the implementation of various welfare programmes and payment of salaries to the state employees.

The state cabinet is expected to meet next week to adopt a draft ordinance to pass the vote-on-account for the first three months of the new financial year and get it approved by Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichanan.

“Instead of rushing through the budget, we can have a full session at a later date and the budget can be passed after a thorough discussion in the House,” the chief whip said.

Last year too, the Jagan government was unable to convene the budget session in early March as it was planning to hold the same in the last week after the completion of elections to urban and rural local bodies.

The state election commission, however, deferred polls in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and before the government could decide anything, the Union government declared a nationwide lockdown.

Subsequently, the government promulgated an ordinance for the vote-on-account for three months. In the second week of June, it held a short two-day session to adopt the budget.

The Governor later addressed the joint session of the assembly and council through video-conferencing mode.

However, the appropriation bill, which was passed by the assembly, was withheld in the legislative council. Two weeks later, the bill was deemed to have been passed and the Governor gave his assent to the same.

In Telangana, the budget session for the upcoming financial year began on March 15. The government tabled the budget on Thursday and is now preparing for a debate on the same from Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The Odisha government on Friday ordered that Holi celebrations would be restricted this year amid a spike in Covid-19 cases. (HT PHOTO.)
The Odisha government on Friday ordered that Holi celebrations would be restricted this year amid a spike in Covid-19 cases. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

With Covid-19 cases rising, Odisha puts curbs on Holi celebrations

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:08 AM IST
The order also made it mandatory for all employees inside office premises to wear masks and ensure social distancing of 2 meters between two persons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Madhya Pradesh, 21,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Thursday. 1140 positive cases have been recorded on Friday and the positivity rate has increased to 5.5%. (HT PHOTO.)
In Madhya Pradesh, 21,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Thursday. 1140 positive cases have been recorded on Friday and the positivity rate has increased to 5.5%. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

Sunday lockdown returns in 3 districts of MP after 7 months amid Covid-19 surge

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:53 AM IST
MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the lockdown has been imposed to curb the infection cycle as it would be effective for 30 hours considering that night curfew is already there in these districts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Relief for Naidu as HC stays CID probe in Amaravati land case

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Hyderabad The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday ordered a stay on a probe into a case by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) against former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu and former minister P Narayana in the alleged Amaravati land case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Andhra plans ordinance route to meet govt expenditure

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Hyderabad Instead of presenting the full budget, the Andhra Pradesh government is likely to take the ordinance route to seek a vote-on-account for the initial few months of the financial year 2021-22 to meet the government expenditure, citing the impending by-poll to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat on April 17 as reason
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

LDF offers ‘pension’ for homemakers

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala released on Friday its manifesto for the April 6 assembly elections, promising a payment for homemakers, creation of 4 million jobs and a 5,000-crore coastal area development package
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Search begins for 4 tigers of Ranthambore reserve

By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Jaipur: The Ranathambore Tiger Reserve administration has started an intensive search for at least four missing tigers, not sighted for the past year, even as Tiger Watch, whose volunteers track and monitor tigers in the reserve said on Twitter that the number was actually higher, at seven
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

CBI files charge sheet against four officials for ‘bribe-for-relief’ racket

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:08 AM IST
New Delhi The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a chargesheet against four officers for allegedly running a “bribe-for-relief” racket within the agency
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday conducted joint surprise checks on 30 departments/organisations of the Central government in 25 states and union territories in collaboration with the vigilance wing of concerned departments. (AFP PHOTO.)
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday conducted joint surprise checks on 30 departments/organisations of the Central government in 25 states and union territories in collaboration with the vigilance wing of concerned departments. (AFP PHOTO.)
india news

CBI conducts Joint Surprise Checks in 25 states on 30 Central departments

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Conducting special drives related to any corruption activity in government departments is an old practice in the CBI, which had taken a backseat for the past few years but it is now being revived by Interim CBI Director Praveen Sinha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Objective in Bengal polls is to defeat the BJP: Yechury

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:53 PM IST
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury is convinced that his party will better its performance in all four states going to the polls
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

ED quizzes two TMC leaders over Saradha case, ex-MP summoned

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:51 PM IST
At least two Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, who have been fielded as candidates for the upcoming assembly election were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the multi-crore Sarada chit-fund scam on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

TMC moves EC over ‘rigging’ fears, BJP alleges propaganda

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress approached the election commission of India separately on Friday, with just over a week left for the eight-phase polls to kick off
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Cong will not let CAA take effect: Rahul

By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Silchar Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be implemented in Asssam if the party comes to power after the assembly elections
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

B’luru firm to make 200mn Sputnik V doses

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:43 PM IST
The developer of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said on Friday it has signed a partnership with Bengaluru-based drugmaker Stelis Biopharma for the production of 200 million doses of the two-dose jab
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Superspreader events like weddings behind new Covid surge: Govt panel

By HT Correspondents, New Delhi/chandigarh/hyderabad
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Super-spreader events such as weddings appear to have driven the resurgence of Covid-19 in India, according to preliminary assessments by the Union government that has also found people becoming less careful in recent months when the outbreak had receded to its lowest levels after the virus first emerged in India
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

FM to advanced economies: Scale up climate crisis finance commitments

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:32 PM IST
New Delhi Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday called on advanced economies to honour their climate change financing commitments, saying that their obligation to mobilise 100 billion dollars a year to fulfil the needs of developing countries is “meager” and remained largely “unfulfilled”
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP